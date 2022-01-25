QUALITRU SAMPLING SYSTEMS RECEIVES LATEST 3-A CERTIFICATION FROM 3-A SSI FOR 2022

Since 1995, company has been recognized for achieving highest levels of quality, integrity and hygiene standards for its entire line of TruStream Ports and Septa

OAKDALE, Minn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualiTru Sampling Systems™, leaders in the science of aseptic and representative sampling, today announced that the company has received its 2022 3-A Sanitary Standards certification from 3-A SSI, an independent not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to advancing food safety through hygienic equipment design.

Since receiving its first 3-A Sanitary Standards certification in 1995, QualiTru Sampling Systems products have continuously achieved the requirements for Standard 63-04 (Sanitary Fittings), which are considered the highest industry standard levels for integrity and hygiene in processing equipment and systems. As a result, QualiTru is authorized to display the prestigious 3-A logo on its entire line of TruStream Stainless Steel Ports and TruStream Septa.

"This most recent certification from 3-A SSI serves as continuing validation of the safety and quality of QualiTru's aseptic sampling systems," said Calvin Guyer, CEO at QualiTru Sampling Systems. "As the leaders in the science of aseptic and representative sampling, we have always strived to consistently deliver the highest levels of quality in our cost-effective, easy-to-use aseptic sampling systems."

3-A, QualiTru Technologies Cited in FDA PMO

The "3-A" symbol hearkens back to the first-ever standards for the hygienic design of equipment used in the dairy industry, which were established in the 1920s. The standards relate to design and sanitation requirements that were jointly developed by regulatory sanitarians, equipment manufacturers and processors, and continue to be observed today. The 3-A standards are frequently referenced in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s Grade "A" Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO) as the definitive industry sanitary standard for conforming with the sanitary requirements set forth by the PMO.

QualiTru Sampling Systems' technologies are also directly cited in Section 6 of the FDA PMO, as the only inline aseptic sampling system that is approved for the required collection of representative samples directly from farm bulk milk tanks or silos prior to the milk being transported for processing.

"We understand the sampling challenges that dairy farms and the dairy and liquid food processing industries encounter, and we know test results are only as accurate as their samples. That's why, over the past three decades, QualiTru Sampling Systems has been dedicated to providing our unique combination of aseptic and representative sampling systems, to enable these entities to maintain critical hygiene standards and produce safe, high-quality products for consumers," Guyer concluded.

About 3-A SSI

3-A Sanitary Standards, Inc. maintains a large inventory of design criteria for equipment and processing systems developed using a modern consensus process based on American National Standards Institute (ANSI) requirements to promote acceptance by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), FDA and state regulatory authorities. The organization oversees the 3-A Symbol Authorization program and other voluntary certificates to help affirm the integrity of hygienic processing equipment and systems and provide extensive Knowledge Resources to support the training and education needs in the rapidly changing food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

About QualiTru Sampling Systems

Since 1983, QualiTru has been the pioneering leader in the science of aseptic and representative sampling. Known for its expertise and commitment to building awareness of aseptic sampling as a critical means of ensuring consumer health and food safety, the company helps the dairy and liquid food industries produce safe, quality products through innovative sampling technologies that are easy-to-use, versatile and cost-effective. The company's high-quality sampling products have been performing flawlessly for over three decades, in over 30 countries worldwide.

