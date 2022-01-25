SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MNTV, VG, CERN, and PAE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNTV shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each MNTV share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $21.55 based upon Zendesk's January 24, 2022 closing price of $95.77. If you own MNTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mntv

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of VG by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VG shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of VG common stock that they hold. If you own VG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vg

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CERN by Oracle Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CERN shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of CERN common stock that they hold. If you own CERN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cern

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) (NASDAQ: PAEWW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) (NASDAQ: PAEWW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PAE by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PAE shareholders will receive $10.05 in cash for each share of PAE common stock that they hold. If you own PAE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pae-paeww

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP