HARLEY-DAVIDSON REVEALS POWERFUL NEW GRAND AMERICAN TOURING, CRUISER AND CVO MOTORCYCLES

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) adds performance and factory-custom style to its 2022 motorcycle line with the reveal of eight new models, each powered by the Milwaukee-Eight® 117, the most-powerful factory-installed engine offered by Harley-Davidson. New models include the Street Glide® ST and Road Glide® ST in the Grand American Touring line, the more powerful Low Rider® S, and the new Low Rider ST® Cruiser models, and four super-premium models from Harley-Davidson® Custom Vehicle Operations™ (CVO™).

“Our customers truly inspire us and the Low Rider ST was born from seeing the incredible builds at motorcycle shows around the world,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design. “We took the iconic Motor Company design from the Eighties and gave it a new identity with a modern echo. Add the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, a taller suspension and raised saddlebags and the Low Rider ST delivers both a dynamic visual package as well as a dramatic performance punch.” (PRNewswire)

"As part of our focus on stronghold segments, including Grand American Touring and Cruisier, the 2022 product line is designed for power and performance. Each of these new models feature the unrivalled power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117, for those riders who want nothing but the biggest and the best, building on our position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

Street Glide ST & Road Glide ST

Harley-Davidson elevates bagger performance and brings the purposeful style of the championship winning MotoAmerica King of the Baggers race bikes to the street with the introduction of the Street Glide® ST and Road Glide® ST models. These hot rod baggers combine the V-Twin muscle of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain with new dark and bronze finishes. For riders who want to strafe corners in comfort, the STs feature the complete suite of Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring features including Reflex™ linked Brembo® brakes with ABS, Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system with color touch screen and navigation, cruise control and Daymaker® LED headlamps. The Street Glide ST features the iconic Harley-Davidson batwing fairing, while the Road Glide ST rolls with an aerodynamic frame-mounted sharknose fairing with dual headlamps. (See 2022 Grand American Touring release for complete details.)

Low Rider S and Low Rider ST Models

The Low Rider S and new Low Rider ST models offer the taut handling performance of the Harley-Davidson® Softail® chassis and the V-Twin muscle of a Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain.

The Low Rider S model is a performance cruiser kingpin designed for the rider seeking unapologetic power. The new Low Rider ST model offers the versatility of hard bags and a new frame-mounted fairing, plus an available Harley-Davidson Audio system powered by Rockford Fosgate. (See 2022 Cruiser release for complete details.)

Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)

Premium limited-production factory custom models from Harley-Davidson® Custom Vehicle Operations™ (CVO™) offer the most-discerning rider a very special motorcycle designed to represent the pinnacle of style and design from the world's most-desirable motorcycle brand. Exclusive and hand-crafted paint and designs are executed to a level of intricate quality that is unmatched in the motorcycle and automotive categories. Each is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Other standard features include a premium Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® system, a Boom!™ Audio 30K Bluetooth® Helmet Headset, and Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, technology designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or poor road conditions. Each CVO model offers all-new paint options for 2022. (See 2022 CVO release for complete details.)

CVO Street Glide Model is a super-premium bagger for the rider who rolls loud and proud. The classic silhouette of the batwing fairing topped with jaw-dropping paint and finish details, premium audio and the pavement-peeling power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine make this one outrageous bike.





CVO Road Glide Model is designed for the rider who wants to run out front behind its distinctive dual LED headlamps, frame-mounted shark nose fairing and the unrelenting performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Powerhouse audio, an exclusive 21-inch front wheel, fabulous custom paint and extraordinary attention to detail complete this very desirable bike.





CVO Road Glide Limited Model is loaded with luxury and long-haul comfort, head-turning style and power that always satisfies. Premium audio, heated seats and grips, and the aerodynamic Road Glide model shark nose fairing make this motorcycle the ultimate Harley-Davison Touring machine.





CVO Tri Glide Model is a super-premium trike offering distinctive style, powerful performance and long-haul touring capability plus the added confidence of a third wheel. The CVO Tri Glide is loaded with premium audio, luxurious comfort features and an astounding finish and attention to detail, on a chassis designed from the wheels up as a trike.

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson

Standard on CVO models and an option for all Grand American Touring models, including the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models, Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is a collection of technologies designed to assist the rider in maintaining the rider's intended path through a curve. This technology package provides the following enhancements:

Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes

Cornering-ABS

Cornering-Traction Control with modes

Drag Torque Slip Control

Vehicle Hold Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, gear, accessories and more.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

The lineup of 2022 premium limited-production factory custom models from Harley-Davidson® Custom Vehicle Operations™ offer the most-discerning rider a very special motorcycle designed to represent the pinnacle of style and design from the world's most-desirable motorcycle brand.

