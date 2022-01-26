Producer of Marilyn Manson Thriller Sues FilmRise for Syphoning Profits

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker Corey Asraf, co-director and producer of Marilyn Manson thriller Let Me Make You a Martyr, is suing film distributor FilmRise over its failure to account for profits. The lawsuit, filed in the New York State Supreme Court, claims that the company, which also runs a streaming platform, siphoned profits and thwarted attempts by Asraf to audit financials related to the film's worldwide distribution. The suit also alleges that FilmRise pulled the film from all markets once Asraf attempted to audit revenues that FilmRise collected from its exploitation of the Manson thriller.

Let Me Make You a Martyr, which also stars Mark Boone Jr. and Michael Potts, tells the story of two adopted siblings who fall in love and hatch a plan to kill their abusive father.

The Plaintiff claims that FilmRise continually refused to produce accounting statements and, upon a formal audit request, attempted to limit the scope of any inspection, eventually preventing an audit altogether.

According to the lawsuit, "FilmRise [failed] to account to Plaintiff for its exploitation of the Film," and "underpaid Asraf" in a brazen attempt to line its own pockets.

Asraf is represented by Maurice D. Pessah and Jason H. Sunshine of Pessah Law Group, PC (PLG). The case is Corey Asraf v. Filmrise IX Harlan, LLC.

For inquiries: info@pessahgroup.com.

