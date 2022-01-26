Ruby among the top 5 most popular integrations with leading legal technology provider, Clio <span class="legendSpanClass">Ruby's communication data is now easier to sync with Clio, saving attorneys' time while helping them capture more clients</span>

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby.com , the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for 5,000+ solo and small practice attorneys across the U.S., has further streamlined its integration with the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, Clio . The improvements make it even easier to connect the apps and manage communication data through a single sign-on process.

Ruby® logo (PRNewsfoto/Ruby) (PRNewswire)

Since Clio's App Partner program launch, Ruby has remained in the top five most popular integrations.

Answering more than 4 million calls and 8,000 web chats for law firms in 2020, Ruby® understands communicating with clients is a critical part of an attorney's job, but also one that can take up a great deal of time and energy. 55% of lawyers report being interrupted six or more times during a work day, meaning most lawyers bill an average of only 2.3 hours per day .

"With 40% of our customers in the legal field, Ruby understands the unique needs of solo and small-firm practitioners who want to provide clients a high-quality, professional experience while maximizing billable hours," says Michelle Winnett, VP of Partner & Strategic Marketing. "While our virtual receptionists take the burden of client communication off the attorney's shoulders, our integration with Clio enhances their efficiency by seamlessly sharing data throughout key client touchpoints."

Since 2016, Ruby has integrated with Clio to help alleviate the burden of syncing Ruby messages and voicemail notifications to a customer's Clio account, making it easy to associate these notifications with specific matters and contacts. Call times can be used to update client billing, reducing manual or double entry. Plus, Clio users can now log into Ruby using their Clio credentials, making it even easier to work within both solutions.

Clio launched their App Partner Program in October 2020 to expand its robust network of API integrations and make it easier for Clio users to add tools to their workflow. Ruby was one of the first to participate in the program, which includes Fastcase and NextChapter, as well as Lawyaw, which is now a Clio company. Since the program's launch, Ruby has remained in the top five most popular integrations with Clio and is the only virtual receptionist and chat solution Clio users can add within the software.

"With over 200 app integrations in Clio, legal professionals can customize their tech stack to meet the specific needs of their jurisdiction, practice area, and workflows—often quite specific to each firm," said Jonathan Watson, Chief Technology Officer at Clio. "Ruby's popularity with Clio users demonstrates how essential seamless communications are to the broader legal process. It's fantastic to see their continued success as part of the Clio ecosystem."

Ruby's integration with Clio is available now and can be accessed via the Clio App Directory . Clio users receive $75 off their first full month of Ruby service when they sign up at ruby.com/campaign/clio .

About Ruby:

Customers in today's on-demand economy expect quick answers and personalized service. At Ruby®, we provide small businesses with the services, products, and analytics they need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences. Trusted by more than 13,000 businesses, our US-based, live virtual receptionists and chat specialists create meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology—building trust, fostering loyalty, and helping win new business 24/7, 365-days a year. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work for in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, repeat Great Places to Work rankings, and a Silver Stevie for Customer Service Training Team of the Year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself, by calling 844-311-7829.

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all through cloud-based and client-centered legal technology. Clio has become a company to watch on a global scale after securing a CA$6M Series B investment in 2012 by German-based Acton Capital, a CA$20M Series C investment in 2014 by Bessemer Venture Partners and one of the largest investments in legaltech and Canadian history in 2019 with a US$250M Series D funding round led by TCV and JMI Equity. In 2021, Clio made history again by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn globally with a US$110M Series E investment led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity. Learn more at clio.com .

