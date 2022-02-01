Arsenal Acquires ATP Group from Bregal Unternehmerkapital

NEW YORK and LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bregal Unternehmerkapital ("BU") announced the sale of ATP Group ("ATP"), a leading manufacturer of water-based adhesive tapes, to Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ATP, headquartered in Wollerau, Switzerland, with production sites in Bad Kreuzburg (Germany), Philadelphia (USA), and Ipswich (United Kingdom), employs approximately 460 staff and has its own R&D capabilities to develop single- and double-sided high-performing industrial adhesive tapes, tailored individually to specific customer requirements. The products are manufactured on state-of-the-art coating machines and utilized by customers in a broad range of medical, mobility, construction, electronics, industrial, and graphics applications. Furthermore, being water-based, ATP's high-quality adhesive tapes are also considerably more environmentally friendly than other adhesive solutions.

"We appreciate the hands-on support that Bregal Unternehmerkapital has provided us during our partnership," said Daniel Heini, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATP. "Our commitment to environmentally friendly solutions provides a long-term growth opportunity for ATP. We are excited to partner with Arsenal to continue our global expansion and become the partner of choice of specialty water-based tapes to our international customer base."

Felix Werdin, a Partner of BU, added, "We appreciate the continuous development of ATP by Daniel Heini and the entire ATP management team into the leading water-based adhesive tapes manufacturer. We are proud to have supported the team to accelerate the company's overseas expansion over the past years, and we are convinced that ATP is well positioned for the next stage of its impressive growth trajectory with its new partner Arsenal."

Roy Seroussi, an Investment Partner of Arsenal, commented, "We see a significant unmet need for environmentally friendly tapes across technically demanding end markets, and ATP is at the forefront of this substitution trend. Together with Daniel and ATP's management team, Arsenal intends to accelerate the company's global growth strategy through innovation, manufacturing extensions, and acquisitions."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Bregal Unternehmerkapital and ATP. Houlihan Lokey served as a financial advisor to Arsenal.

About ATP Group

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Wollerau, Switzerland, ATP is the leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of all types of specialized, single-sided and double-sided water based adhesive tapes. ATP's business model is driven by developing customized and bespoke products for its customers. The company has a well-established global distribution network and serves customers across 60+ countries worldwide. ATP pioneered water-based adhesive tape technology, which is significantly more environmentally friendly. For more information, visit www.atp-ag.com.

About Bregal Unternehmerkapital

BU is part of a family-owned business that has grown over several generations. The BU funds invest in mid-sized companies in the DACH region and Northern Italy across a wide range of sectors with a focus on market leaders and "hidden champions" with strong management teams and outbreak potential. With patient capital, entrepreneurial expertise and a partnership approach, our team works closely with entrepreneurs to develop, internationalize, and digitalize portfolio companies, and to help them generate sustainable value on a responsible basis.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of more than $10 billion, has completed more than 250 platform and add-on investments, and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. Visit www.arsenalcapital.com for more information.

Media Contact

Jackie Schofield

Jschofield@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners