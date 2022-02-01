A New Way of Business Leadership: Manager Trainings and Micro-learnings To Support Retention and Employee Engagement

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last few years paved way for one of the most powerful dynamic shifts in decades from employers to employees. This creates space for many small and medium size businesses to transform with a way of 'being' instead of the 'doing business' mindset. Awesome People Leaders™ (APL) launches today to help businesses accelerate growth with foundational leadership skills development, create and nurture high-performing teams, and improve business success.

Small to medium sized businesses suffer when newly promoted leaders don't have the right skills. The manager role is often dangled as an incentive regardless of whether the person has the right skills to lead people, there is a lack of training and development around leadership, and businesses don't have the bandwidth to onboard multiple leaders at the same time. Awesome People Leaders™ (APL) launches with an innovative approach to training and development, offering 10-minute micro-learnings to help businesses accelerate growth with foundational leadership skills development, create and nurture high-performing teams, and improve business success.

APL is an online manager training program designed for real-world management application at various levels of experience, business, and industries. Managers, directors, floor supervisors, team leads, scrum masters, project managers, and other leaders will receive:

a series of 10-minute micro-learnings

50+ micro-learning topics (i.e. Building Trust, Communication, Decision Making, DEI&B Basics, Emotional Intelligence, Feedback, Unconscious Bias)

a self-paced, guided program with weekly feature lessons

real-time action strategies

live monthly community calls for interactive discussions

online private community

mobile-accessible

bonus materials, certificate of completion, and more!

Heather Polivka, an internationally trusted business advisor, created APL to close the gap in a lack of manager training after two decades leading Fortune 10 organizations, 20+ acquisitions, and SMBs.

"Businesses have a prime opportunity right now to deliver internally to their teams and I believe managers play the most important role in a company," said Polivka. "Companies that successfully deliver internally can yield higher results externally with their customers in 2022."

Supporting this internal shift can reduce turnover and lead to increases shown as high as 21percent in productivity, 22 percent in profitability, and 10 percent in customer satisfaction rates.

"It truly could not have come at a better time. I'm feeling more empowered navigating my first managerial role with these tools in my back pocket. It's such a relief to know I have these tools and this community to turn to for ideas and feedback," shares Christine F., an APL participant.

Polivka shares, "It's my hope APL is the bridge for businesses to reframe leadership mindset, create resourcefulness, and embrace this new era of digital expansion with humanity, innovation, and awesome leaders."

Learn more at www.awesomepeopleleaders.com.

About Awesome People Leaders™

Awesome People Leaders™ is an online manager training program that provides managers with results-driven foundational leadership skill development to cultivate high-performing teams and improve overall business success. APL is series of micro-learnings and action strategies for real-world management scenarios with an online private community to collaborate, share, receive feedback, and learn from others' experiences. APL is led by Heather Polivka, an internationally trusted business advisor, who has accelerated the success of SMBs, Fortune 10 organizations, and 20+ acquired businesses by transforming people, processes, and profits over the last two decades.

