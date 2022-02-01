Tackle.io Launches New Program to Help Startups Kick off Their Cloud Marketplace Journey

<span class="legendSpanClass">Startups can drastically reduce time to list and sell products on four major Cloud Marketplaces with zero engineering resources required</span>

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle.io , a software company dedicated to helping software providers generate revenue through the clouds, today announced its new Startup Acceleration Program to help independent software vendors (ISVs) generate revenue through the four major Cloud Marketplaces—AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Red Hat Marketplace. Through the program, early-stage ISVs can fast-track a Cloud Marketplace listing while learning the ins and out of Marketplace selling from Tackle.

Today, most startups are built cloud-native and integrating the cloud into their go-to-market strategies from day one is a natural complement. The Cloud Marketplaces are a perfect starting point because they unlock access to buyer budgets, limit time spent in legal and procurement by using cloud contracts, and offer the ability to streamline early deals. However, listing a product on a Marketplace can be challenging, especially for early-stage companies with limited developer resources to dedicate to non-product work. With 83% of software buyers stating that they are likely or extremely likely to purchase through the Marketplace in the future, early-stage ISVs must meet their buyers where they are – in the clouds.

"The Cloud Marketplaces are a fast-growing channel, and early-stage ISVs are in a prime position to take advantage of it," said John Jahnke, CEO at Tackle. "We want to invest in startups and enable them to accelerate their revenue with the clouds. We know how tricky it can be to navigate the nuances of selling your product on the Marketplaces while simultaneously developing a product, recruiting a team, and establishing a brand. We created the Startup Acceleration Program so early-stage companies have access to the technology and resources necessary to kick off their Cloud GTM journey the right way."

To qualify for the Startup Acceleration Program, ISVs must be early-stage (seed, angel, or Series A), have less than $5M in revenue, and have fewer than 30 employees with a market-ready SaaS product. The ISV must also meet the Cloud Provider's listing requirements.

Once qualified, ISVs have access to Tackle's Cloud Marketplace Platform, including premium features needed to launch and grow a Marketplace business, and a team of Tackle experts ready to be a go-to-market resource. These include:

Smart Onboarding : Provides a frictionless process to product listing across all Marketplaces

Tackle Offers: Simplifies the selling process by streamlining seller workflow and providing visibility into an order's movement through acceptance stages

Easy Metering : Minimal engineering for a better way to manage monthly financial activities

Reporting and Insights : Access to advanced reporting, aggregated views, and real-time visibility into the entire purchase cycle, no from quote to cash

Marketplace Success Resources: Receive guided onboarding and consultative sessions with Tackle experts along with access to on-demand resources, including Tackle Academy and Knowledge Base.

"Running a startup is hectic, but Tackle's Startup Acceleration Program is helping us grow in the right direction," said Alexis Culp, Director of Alliances at Censys. "Getting listed on the Cloud Marketplaces alone would be a heavy lift for our team, costing us greatly in time, money, and resources. With Tackle, we have been able to stand up a listing and prepare to transact, and we have comfort in knowing that we have continued support from Tackle as we scale."

To learn more about the Tackle Startup Acceleration Program, visit tackle.io/startups .

About Tackle

Tackle is a software company dedicated to helping software providers accelerate revenue through Cloud Marketplaces. Tackle's Cloud Marketplace Platform drastically reduces time to list and sell products on the Marketplaces while providing granular transaction reporting, all with zero engineering resources required. Tackle works with 350+ cloud leaders today, including A Cloud Guru, AppDynamics, Auth0, Fivetran, HashiCorp, Looker, McAfee, NewRelic, PagerDuty, and Talend. Tackle is available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace , Azure Marketplace , Google Cloud Platform Marketplace , and Red Hat Marketplace .

