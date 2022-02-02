CME Group Reports January 2022 Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its January 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 28% to 24.6 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

January 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional January product highlights compared to January 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 56%, driven by record Micro E-mini Equity Index futures ADV of 3,739,891 contracts

Interest Rate ADV increased 33%

Options ADV increased 39%

Energy ADV increased 7%

Micro Products ADV

ADV outside the United States increased 27% to 6.5 million contracts, including 29% growth in EMEA, 23% in Asia and 23% in Latin America

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 29% to $269B , U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 10% to $141B and European Repo ADNV increased 6% to €286B

Record single-day trading volume for the EBS eFix Matching Service of $25.3B notional on January 31

