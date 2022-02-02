UCI Health Partners with Biofourmis for Hospital at Home and Post-Acute Remote Patient Monitoring Leading U.S. academic medical center to deliver hospital-level care in patients' homes and continuous monitoring of recently discharged patients using the Biofourmis platform

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in digital therapeutics and virtual care that powers personalized predictive care, announced today a multi-year agreement with UCI Health to support continuous artificial intelligence (AI)-powered remote monitoring of acute and post-acute care patients in their homes through Biofourmis tools.

UCI Health comprises the clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine and is Orange County's only academic health system. The medical center is a 459-bed acute care hospital providing tertiary and quaternary care, ambulatory and specialty medical, behavioral health and rehabilitation services. It is the primary teaching location for UCI School of Medicine. U.S. News & World Report has recognized UCI Medical Center as one of America's Best Hospitals for 21 consecutive years and ranked it among the top 15 hospitals in California.

Biofourmis' solutions will enable UCI Health to establish a virtual care platform for remote patient monitoring (RPM) and hospital-at-home initiatives. Biofourmis' RPM platform will replace UCI Health's legacy remote patient monitoring system and continue monitoring appropriate patients after their discharge. Post-acute RPM can help avoid hospital readmissions and, for some patients, can be an alternative to a rehabilitation center or skilled nursing facility.

"Building on our existing operational excellence, virtual care, and innovation strategies during the pandemic, we are focused on providing tools that allow our patients to recover in the comfort of their homes," said UCI Health Executive Director of Virtual Care Susanna Rustad. "We want to simplify our patients' journey and streamline patient progression through our hospital system to help transform care, using technology as an enabler."

Vital signs and other biometrics will be automatically collected within UCI Health's Epic electronic health record system and analyzed through the Biofourmis AI algorithms. The AI establishes a personalized patient baseline using data collected from wearable biosensors and electronic patient-reported outcomes. When the baseline is compared against population-level data, the AI creates a real-time, reliable view of disease trajectory. Machine-learning capabilities alert clinicians to opportunities that optimize treatment, predict decompensation, better engage patients, and ultimately identify and prevent serious medical events before they occur.

"UCI Health is leading the industry in adopting more remote and virtual care models to safely care for their acute and post-acute care patients," said Kuldeep Singh Rajput, founder and CEO of Biofourmis. "As this care virtualization initiative grows within the health system, the Biofourmis platform can be easily scaled and customized to enable UCI Health's clinicians across numerous specialties to deliver exceptional care independent of a patient's physical location."

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis—a fast-growing global leader in digital therapeutics and virtual care that powers personalized predictive care—discovers, develops and delivers clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, advanced tools for clinicians to deliver personalized care, technology to demonstrate the value of and complement pharmacotherapy, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Biofourmis has built Biovitals®, a highly sophisticated personalized AI-powered health analytics platform that predicts clinical exacerbation in advance of a critical event, which is the backbone of their digital therapeutics product pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas—including heart failure, oncology, infectious disease (i.e., COVID-19), chronic pain, acute coronary syndrome and COPD. For more information, visit: www.biofourmis.com.

