Alpine Power Systems Expands Facilities in Columbus, OH and Fort Lauderdale, FL

DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is pleased to announce that they have doubled the size of their Columbus, Ohio and Fort Lauderdale, Florida facilities. These facility expansions were necessary to keep pace with historic growth across their Critical Power, Telecom, Cable, and Motive Power Divisions.

Sean Davis, Alpine's Executive Vice President of Sales, says "The state of Ohio is an important part of our overall growth strategy. We have been operating here for over 25 years and are excited for the future. This investment will allow us to continue to serve our customer base and capture additional market share."

Alpine Power Systems has been in the Columbus market since 1995. More recently, Alpine added a facility in the Fort Lauderdale area in 2016, in addition to their decades-long presence in Orlando, FL.

Jon Centella, Alpine's Vice President of Critical Power Sales, says "Considering we have only been operating in the marketplace for a little over 6 years, it's very exciting to require an expansion of this magnitude to our Fort Lauderdale facility. Our growth is a testament to our team's focus on critical markets such as telecom, cable, and utilities. It goes without saying, we are looking forward to what the future holds within the South Florida Region."

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in our industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental, & ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

