Ben E. Keith Foods Announces Acquisition of Florida Food Service

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Foods proudly announces its purchase of Florida Food Service, Inc. The acquisition, which closed February 2, 2022, includes all assets of Florida Food Service - - including the 86,000 square foot distribution center in Gainesville, Fla. This acquisition will create the ninth division of Ben E. Keith Foods across 15 states.

Ben E. Keith Foods proudly announces its purchase of Florida Food Service, Inc., located in Gainesville, Florida .

"The acquisition of Florida Food Service allows Ben E. Keith Foods to continue its expansion into Florida, serve new and existing customers, and provide additional opportunity for our employees and partners," said Mike Sweet, president of Ben E. Keith Foods. "We are excited to welcome all Florida Food Service employees into our organization and continue a strong focus on customer service."

Founded in 1948, Florida Food Service is headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., and services customers in northern and central Florida. The company was owned and operated by the Islam family.

Ben E. Keith Foods will retain all current employees. Marco DiGiosia, a 25 year veteran of Ben E. Keith Foods, has been named General Manager. Marco has relocated to Gainesville and assumed his role effective immediately. Former Florida Food Service President Joel Islam will continue with the company as Assistant General Manager.

In addition, the Gainesville distribution division will be renamed Ben E. Keith Foods – Florida Division in the coming months.

About Ben E. Keith Foods

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith Foods is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with nine divisions shipping to fifteen states throughout the country.

