CBIZ TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company") a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year period ended December 31, 2021, before markets opens on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be hosted by CBIZ President and CEO Jerry Grisko and CFO Ware Grove at 11 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The conference call will be webcast live on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Investors can register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163760/f162c4adc0 to receive the dial-in number and a unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

