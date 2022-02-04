AIP Publishing Signs Three-Year Read & Publish Agreement with the University of Innsbruck

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, has signed a Read and Publish agreement with the University of Innsbruck, Austria. The agreement covers three years beginning January 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/AIP Publishing) (PRNewswire)

Researchers at the University of Innsbruck can now publish open access without incurring article processing charges in several of AIP Publishing's journals: Biointerphases, Journal of the Acoustical Society of America, The Journal of Chemical Physics, Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology A, Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B, Physics of Plasmas, and Review of Scientific Instruments. They also benefit from read access to most of the titles from AIP Publishing and its publishing partners.

"We are excited to be able to offer our researchers new opportunities through our agreement with AIP Publishing," said Erika Pörnbacher. "The University supports the transition to open access, therefore we are pleased to offer our researchers the opportunity to publish open access in AIP's prestigious journals and thus increase the visibility of their research."

"Open access publishing is central to our mission to ensure that all research with the potential to advance the physical sciences is disseminated as widely as possible," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "We are so pleased to offer researchers at the University of Innsbruck an opportunity to publish open access in these leading journals."

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK

Recently celebrating its 350th anniversary, the University of Innsbruck is the largest university in Western Austria. Located strategically at the junction of Europe's great trade routes, it is oriented internationally while positioned locally. Reflecting the University's mission of balanced diversity, Physics and Molecular Biosciences are amongst its main research areas, sitting alongside fields including Alpine Space, Cultural Conflicts and Politics and Society.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIP Publishing