Buscar Company Announces Acquisition of Additional Mining Properties Increasing Its Holdings to A Total of 800 Acres

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC-PINK: CGLD) announced that it is expanding its presence in Northern California and has claimed in the Bucks Lake area of Northern California additional 10 claims that make up part of a contiguous block of 600 acres of land. This new project is in addition to the 200 acres of existing claims of the Treasure Canyon Project. Therefore, Buscar company has a total of 800 acres of unpatented claims in Plumas National Forest, California.

The Company conducted field investigations that showed there is a granitic outcropping in the far southeastern part of the claims and a dark metamorphic slate with abundant quartz veins cutting the slate in outcrops in and around the claims. US Geological Survey soil samples show over 200 PPM gold and 700 PPM Silver in a soil sample (this is approximately 6.5 oz/ton gold and 22.5 oz/ton silver in the soil sample). Additionally, the claims encompass an old mine that the Company plans to further investigate to the immediate southeast of the location of the soil sample.

Our investigations, show abundant traces of old placer mining, especially in the drainage cutting through the claims. The placer mining is consistent with the history of the area, with ancient lake and river deposits mined for the placer gold content. Much of the material on the surface is angular, indicating that the float has not traveled far and maybe from a local source. Much of the float is white quartz, often in excess of a foot wide. Upon breaking the float quartz, mineralization along fracture planes becomes obvious and some metals are visible. Further investigation of the mineralization by a laboratory is required to characterize the mineral assemblage.

Initial geophysical measurements using a conductivity tool indicate multiple areas of mineralization throughout the claims. The equipment locked onto specific locations that indicates a linear band of mineralization trending in a northwestern direction. Because of the multiple linear bands, it is anticipated that there are multiple veins under the claims and a thorough exploration of the claims is warranted. This type of deposit is consistent with other areas of gold and silver mineralization in the Mother Lode Country of California. With further exploration and testing, we anticipate that this new prospect can become a very positive addition to the company's holdings in Northern California.

