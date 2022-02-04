PeopleReady's JobStack Wins Gold for Outstanding Mobile App for Business in AVA Digital Awards

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady is proud to announce that its industry-leading JobStack app has received a gold award in the mobile apps for business category in the 2022 AVA Digital Awards. JobStack was recognized for helping put work and workforces within reach 24/7 through cutting-edge technology and easy-to-use functionality.

Leveraging industry-leading technology, including AI, JobStack puts a Workforce Within Reach™ 24/7, enabling customers to place and track orders with flexibility and ease. The app also allows jobseekers to apply for jobs, complete the onboarding process, and secure a new job 100% virtually. JobStack serves as a vital part of PeopleReady's digital transformation efforts which are focused on connecting people and work faster and easier than ever before. JobStack is one of the few apps that provides deep functionality for temporary workers and for companies that need easy access to these workers to move their business forward.

JobStack fills a job every 11 seconds and has filled approximately 13 million shifts since its inception. Nearly 30,000 PeopleReady customers and 97% of its workers use JobStack, supported by a vast network of PeopleReady locations across North America. The app's apply-to-dispatch feature has reduced the time it takes workers to connect to jobs by 87%.

"JobStack is an important part of our mission to connect people and work as we help job seekers and businesses navigate an often challenging environment," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady. "We are honored to be recognized in this year's AVA Digital Awards as PeopleReady continues to drive the digital transformation of the staffing industry to put work and workforces within reach."

Administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, the AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by the creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication.

The AVA Digital Awards receives several thousand entries from around the world every year. Each entry is judged on its own merit and not against the other entries. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected in over 200 categories.

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 94,000 businesses and put approximately 220,000 people to work in 2021. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

