PinkCherry Showcases Latest 2021 Interactive Map Highlighting America's Sexiest Cities

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PinkCherry, North America's leading online retailer for sexual health and wellness products, including premium sex toys and lingerie, has released the 10th edition of "America's Sexiest Cities," an interactive map that not only showcases the most passionate cities in the country, but also which sex toys and pleasurable products Americans love and enjoy.

PinkCherry's sex map looks over all cities and towns with over 50,000 people. We ranked the sexiest cities in America according to purchases and consumer behavior patterns from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

Despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the country clearly felt the love last year. The #1 sexiest city (whose residents own the most sex toys) was Las Vegas, NV! Their most purchased products were the highly rated Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator and premium toy We-Vibe Chorus Couples Vibrator. Living out their bedroom fantasies, Las Vegas' top choice for sexual role-play was the French Maid! Dallas, TX was PinkCherry's runner-up city with no shortage of sexy secrets. This year, Dallas showed a lot of love to the classics. Their favorite toy, the Magic Wand Rechargeable.

These cities are followed closely by Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle, making up America's Top 5 Sexiest Cities.

Some Flirty Facts about Americans? Over 10,348,268 inches of sex toys sold. That's 593 Empire State Buildings, 1425 Space Needles, or 594 Willis Towers! This year, Americans satiated their sweet tooth with some flavored lubes; their top choices included Strawberry, Cotton Candy, and Creme Brulée.

Following new variants and COVID-19 protocols in many cities across the country, people are dreaming of ways to keep things hot and heavy at home. With Valentine's Day around the corner, PinkCherry's interactive sex map tells us that singles and couples alike are looking to explore their wilder side.

Would you like to know how your city ranks? Find the complete ranking of 1006 American cities at https://www.pinkcherry.com/pages/americas-sexiest-cities

America's Top 10 List

Las Vegas, Nevada Dallas, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado Seattle, Washington Chicago, Illinois Houston, Texas Portland, Oregon San Francisco, California San Antonio, Texas

America's Top 10 Sexiest Towns

Royal Oak, Michigan Ashburn, Virginia Cheektowaga, New York Roseville, California Columbus, Indiana Marietta, Georgia Saratoga Springs, New York Cherry Hill, New Jersey Springfield, Missouri South Hill , Washington

About PinkCherry

PinkCherry.com is North America's largest online retailer of sexual health and wellness products, including sex toys and lingerie. PinkCherry is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, with offices in Canada as well. PinkCherry carries over 7,000 products and hundreds of different lines at competitive prices, real-time inventory, with fast, free, and discreet shipping over $59+.

For more information, please visit www.PinkCherry.com .

