Rockstar Energy Drink Honors The Hardest Hustlers In Los Angeles With $25,000 Worth of Free Gas to Rideshare Drivers

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a rideshare driver is a stressful and too often underappreciated job – but all that hustle is about to pay off thanks to Rockstar Energy Drink.

Rockstar Energy Drink celebrates hard-working hustlers who are relentless in their journey. No better beverage embodies the spirit of LA's hustle, and Rockstar Energy leaned into its ethos by providing $50 gas cards to the first 500 rideshare drivers who hustled over to the Arco station at 2211 S. Hoover St. on February 3 between 12PM – 5PM. In addition, three lucky winners will win an additional $1K gas gift card to help them with their hustle.

WHAT: Rockstar Energy Drink Rewards Rideshare Drivers with Free Gas To Fuel Their Everyday Hustle



WHEN: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 12PM – 5PM Pacific Time



WHERE: ARCO

2211 S. Hoover St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007



WHO: Interviews available with:

Faby Torres, PepsiCo Energy CMO & SVP

Rockstar Energy Athlete and Two-time Formula Drift Champion athlete Fredric Aasbø (12:30 – 1:30 pm PT)



WHY: LA is a city known for its hustle and Rockstar Energy Drink is rewarding some of the hardest working hustlers in the city – rideshare drivers – giving away free gasoline for one day only.



VISUALS: Rockstar Energy Drink Race Car

Re-wrapped gas station in Rockstar Energy Drink Signage

Rideshare drivers receiving free gas

About Rockstar Energy



Rockstar Energy, founded in 2001, produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers who are focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

