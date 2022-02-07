Casino Guru launches News website to expand coverage of the gambling industry

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Guru, the world's largest online casino database, has been heavily involved in monitoring and following casino activity around the world. It has offered a portal for players to learn more about operators and track their performances. As the casino industry evolves, so does Casino Guru. To ensure players and insiders can stay on top of the constant changes, the site has launched Casino Guru News, which will provide readers with the biggest stories from the gambling industry.

Casino Guru News (PRNewsfoto/Casino Guru) (PRNewswire)

Casino Guru began as a means to offer expert information for the online gaming community. The lack of a reliable source for verifying operators and industry players served as the foundation for the platform's launch. Casino Guru has expanded its scope to encompass more educational and responsible gambling initiatives. It's in the process of developing a global self-exclusion platform, which would be the first in the industry. Casino Guru was also an early adopter of a global complaints system for users. The latter gives anyone the ability to lodge an official complaint against a gaming platform, with Casino Guru's experts doing everything they can to help get the issue resolved fairly.

The inclusion of Casino Guru News is a logical progression of the site's umbrella coverage of the casino industry. Topics cover the gambit of everything relevant to global gaming. Responsible gambling, new regulations, mergers and acquisitions, innovation and much more. The goal is to enhance the user experience and ensure industry insiders and players can stay abreast of the changing industry. This is delivered in the same location where they can learn everything they need to know about the good, the bad and the ugly of iGaming operators.

A team of writers has been hand-picked to cultivate the news content. They are guided by Casino Guru News' chief editor, Erik Gibbs, who has extensive experience as a journalist and analyst in the industry. Following his lead, the writers produce content that's both informative and entertaining. The coverage is also designed to be thought-provoking and, on occasion, may even be a little controversial.

Gibbs stated, "Casino Guru News is a wonderful addition to the portfolio of services Casino Guru provides to the gambling industry. With so much happening in the space, there's always some exciting twist, and I'm thrilled to be part of the team."

Daniela Kianicová

daniela@casino.guru

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740973/Casino_Guru_News.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1495263/CasinoGuru_Logo.jpg

Casino Guru (PRNewsfoto/Casino Guru) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casino Guru