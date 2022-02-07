Curebase Joins the SCRS Global Impact Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) announced today that Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has joined the organization as a Global Impact Partner (GIP). GIPs work closely with the SCRS Leadership Council as strategic partners that set key initiatives for SCRS to advance site performance and sustainability. Becoming a GIP demonstrates Curebase's commitment to develop a comprehensive understanding of the needs of research sites and incorporate site feedback into the development of clinical research software.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more

"Curebase is working to create a flexible decentralized solution for both patients and sites. Ensuring site voices are heard as the industry develops new solutions is critical. SCRS welcomes Curebase into the Global Impact Partner program and recognizes their commitment to strong site engagement, so the industry can move forward together," commented Sean Soth, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Global Business Partnerships for SCRS.

"Site engagement and access is critical to our mission," said Tom Lemberg, founder and CEO of Curebase. "We are excited to work closely with SCRS as a Global Impact Partner to enable access to clinical studies for any clinician, including independent sites, to advance clinical research."

About Curebase

Curebase is reinventing decentralized clinical trials to help the vast majority of potential patients that currently cannot access clinical research. Our vision is that any patient, no matter where they are located, should be able to participate in clinical trials at home and with their own doctors. This is made possible through a unique suite of tools Curebase's has designed to engage patients in clinical trials across all settings, be it at home, at their local clinic, or other places in their community.

This starts with Curebase's leading decentralized clinical trial software platform that is an all-in-one, purpose built eClinical software system, with every tool needed to manage and collect data for decentralized clinical trials. This includes ePRO, eCOA, eConsent, Telemedicine, and much more. Curebase also offers a virtual research site, complete with virtual investigators, research coordinators, mobile nursing, and other healthcare staff that administer care to patients where convenient for them, just like any other research site, but with the ability to stand up anywhere and with greater patient convenience and reach. Notably, Curebase is the pioneer of the "BYOP" or Bring Your Own Physician model, allowing patients to use their own doctors to participate in clinical trials.

We are reinventing a $45B market, enabling drug and device companies to increase the volume, quality, and speed of data collection regardless of patients' physical location. COVID-19 tailwinds have created massive demand for telemedicine and home-based trials, with two new FDA guidance letters and industry-wide adoption of remote remote research that will only accelerate in the years to come. You can learn more about Curebase and our next stage of growth in Crunchbase , Fierce Biotech , and MedCity News !

About The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS)

Founded in 2012, SCRS is a global organization that unifies the voice of the clinical research site community to create greater site sustainability. Representing over 9,500 sites in 47 countries, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, mentorship and connectivity. SCRS is an influential voice for sites and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Our Voice. Our Community. Your Success. Join the community. Visit MySCRS.org .

