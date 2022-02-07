Dana Scores in 90th Percentile for Automotive Sector on S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it placed in the 90th percentile for the Automotive Sector on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in its first year participating in the assessment. The company was also recognized with the S&P Global 2022 Sustainability Yearbook Member Award, which honors the top performing companies by industry.

Established in 1999, the CSA has become the basis for numerous indices over the last two decades, evaluating companies across a broad range of metrics and scoring them in three major categories: environmental, social, and governance.

"Dana is proud to be in the 90th percentile among our peers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and to receive the Sustainability Yearbook Member Award. This is the result of Dana's commitment across our organization to reduce our environmental footprint, advance sustainable business practices through innovation, and empower our people to take action," said Doug Liedberg, Dana senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. "Sustainability and social responsibility remain core to our culture and values as we continue to support our customers in powering the next generation of clean energy vehicles and machines that will help move our world forward."

Among Dana's many 2021 sustainability improvement initiatives, the company committed to accelerating the reduction of its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – by more than 50 percent by 2030 – ahead of its original target of 2035. The company also signed a commitment letter with the Science Based Target Initiative, which focuses on partnering with companies to help validate emissions reduction targets.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

