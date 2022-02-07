Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Distribution

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or the "Company") announced its financial results today for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021. 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • On February 3, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a distribution of $0.15 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, payable in cash on March 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2021.
  • During the quarter, ICMB made investments in seven new portfolio companies and seven existing portfolio companies. These investments totaled $66.5 million, at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 7.83%.
  • ICMB fully realized six investments during the quarter, totaling $42.2 million in proceeds.  The internal rate of return on these investments was 12.84%.
  • During the quarter, the Company made net advances of $0.6 million on our revolving credit commitments.
  • The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, to 8.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 8.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Net asset value increased $0.09 per share to $7.09, compared to $7.00 as of September 30, 2021.  Net assets increased by $1.3 million or 1.29% , during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Portfolio results, as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Total assets    

$308.8mm

Investment portfolio, at fair value 

$269.4mm

Net assets  

$102.0mm

Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost (1)  

8.16%

Net asset value per share 

$7.09

Portfolio activity in the current quarter:


Number of investments   

21

Total capital invested  

$66.5mm

Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization 

$45.2mm 

Number of portfolio companies, end of period 

38

Net investment income (NII) 

$2.1mm

Net investment income per share 

$0.15

Net increase in net assets from operations 

$3.4mm

Net increase in net assets from operations per share 

$0.24

Quarterly per share distribution paid on January 4, 2022 

$0.15


(1) Represents weighted average yield on total debt investments for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Weighted average yield on total debt investments is the annualized rate of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The weighted average yield on total debt investments reflected above does not represent actual investment returns to the Company's stockholders.

Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said "The December quarter saw record originations, at reasonable leverage levels, maintaining our debt portfolio portfolio's average return. We covered our dividend year-to-date and increased our NAV.  We also executed under the promise to co-invest in equity positions with Investcorp's North American Private Equity group, with continued momentum under that plan.  All of this resulted in a more diverse portfolio with stable income."

The Company's dividend framework provides a quarterly base dividend and may be supplemented, at the discretion of the Board, by additional dividends as determined to be available by the Company's net investment income and performance during the quarter.

On February 3, 2022, the Board declared a distribution of $0.15 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, payable in cash on March 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022.

This distribution represents a 12.12% yield on the Company's $4.95 share price as of market close on December 31, 2021.  Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital, however, the Company does not expect the dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 to be comprised of a return of capital. The Company's investment adviser monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a return of capital may occur for the year. The Company estimates the source of its distributions as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to determine whether payment of dividends are expected to be paid from any other source other than net investment income accrued for the current period or certain cumulative periods, but the Company will not be able to determine whether any specific distribution will be treated as made out of taxable earnings or as a return of capital until after at the end of the taxable year.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

During the quarter, the Company made investments in seven new portfolio companies and seven existing portfolio companies. The aggregate capital invested during the quarter totaled $66.5 million, at cost, and the debt investments were made at a weighted average yield of 7.83%.

The Company received proceeds of $45.2 million from repayments, sales and amortization during the quarter, primarily related to the realizations of Galaxy Universal LLC, One Sky Flight LLC, Veterans Services, LLC (Lockwood), ZeroChaos Parent, LLC, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC and CB URS Holdings Corporation (United Road).

During the quarter, the Company made net advances of $0.6 million on our revolving credit commitments.

The Company's net realized and unrealized gains and losses accounted for an increase in the Company's net investments of $1.3 million, or $0.09 per share. The total net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $3.4 million, or $0.24 per share.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 38 portfolio companies, of which 95.3% were first lien investments and 4.7% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The Company's debt portfolio consisted of 99.5% floating rate investments and 0.5% fixed rate investments.

The Company continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its portfolio companies and will continue to closely monitor its portfolio companies throughout this period, including assessing portfolio companies' operational and liquidity exposure and outlook. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company's results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the disclosure in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $36.1 million in cash, of which $19.8 million was restricted cash, and no unused capacity under its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2021 and through February 7, 2022, the Company invested a total of $17.5 million, which included investments in two existing portfolio companies and received $15.9 million in repayments. As of February 7, 2022, the Company had investments in 38 portfolio companies.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities



December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)


June 30, 2021

Assets




Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $302,876,902 and $297,797,756, respectively)

$   266,726,500


$  245,855,620

Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,548,415 and $0, respectively)

2,646,218


Cash

16,324,330


5,845,249

Cash, restricted

19,807,262


6,759,954

Receivable for investments sold

767,497


5,875,293

Interest receivable

1,990,978


2,501,591

Payment-in-kind interest receivable

1,279


41,747

Other receivables

427,208


427,208

Prepaid expenses and other assets

84,147


376,197





Total Assets

$   308,775,419


$  267,682,859





Liabilities




Borrowings:




Term loan

$                      —


$  102,000,000

Revolving credit facility

115,000,000


2026 Notes payable

65,000,000


65,000,000

Deferred debt issuance costs

(2,260,556)


(1,235,000)

Unamortized discount

(302,218)


(337,773)





Borrowings, net

177,437,226


165,427,227

Payable for investments purchased

23,568,919


Dividend payable

2,157,627


2,088,265

Income-based incentive fees payable

647,885


647,885

Base management fees payable

1,016,227


1,070,580

Interest payable

1,233,354


949,360

Directors' fees payable

27,081


28,859

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

720,358


1,114,834





Total Liabilities

206,808,677


171,327,010

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)




Net Assets




Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,384,180 and 13,921,767 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

14,384


13,922

Additional paid-in capital

203,847,104


200,657,892

Distributable earnings (losses)

(101,894,746)


(104,315,965)





Total Net Assets

101,966,742


96,355,849





Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$   308,775,419


$  267,682,859





Net Asset Value Per Share

$                7.09


$               6.92


See notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)






For the three months ended
December 31,


For the six months ended
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Investment Income:








Interest income








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$    6,021,868


$    5,823,345


$ 12,025,646


$ 11,910,939

Affiliated investments

40,437



40,437


Total interest income

6,062,305


5,823,345


12,066,083


11,910,939

Payment in-kind interest income








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

21,234


891,417


100,348


1,731,744

Affiliated investments

89,285



89,285


Total payment-in-kind interest income

110,519


891,417


189,633


1,731,744

Dividend income



296,126


Other fee income








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

36,695


373,004


140,979


416,064

Affiliated investments

759



759


Total other fee income

37,454


373,004


141,738


416,064









Total investment income

6,210,278


7,087,766


12,693,580


14,058,747









Expenses:








Interest expense

1,790,513


1,837,775


3,532,083


3,819,500

Base management fees

1,123,105


1,189,440


2,251,609


2,410,212

Income-based incentive fees




Provision for tax expense

27,960


5,780


27,960


5,780

Professional fees

301,970


319,725


605,759


639,450

Allocation of administrative costs from advisor

351,700


354,000


703,400


708,000

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

173,333



274,444


Amortization of original issue discount – 2026 Notes

17,778



35,555


Insurance expense

121,134


108,186


242,268


216,372

Directors' fees

75,625


78,625


151,250


155,250

Custodian and administrator fees

72,512


63,822


147,844


129,749

Offering expense


86,906



172,133

Other expenses

158,999


119,828


314,855


245,100









Total expenses

4,214,629


4,164,087


8,287,027


8,501,546

Waiver of base management fees

(106,878)


(94,359)


(223,814)


(207,330)

Waiver of income-based incentive fees












Net expenses

4,107,751


4,069,728


8,063,213


8,294,216









Net investment income

2,102,527


3,018,038


4,630,367


5,764,531









Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:








Net realized gain (loss) from investments








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(348,351)



413,112


3,693

Affiliated investments

(8,196,669)



(8,196,669)


Total realized gain (loss) from investments

(8,545,020)



(7,783,557)


3,693

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) in value of investments








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

1,591,986


59,768


1,589,131


111,899

Affiliated investments

8,300,406



8,300,406


Total net change in unrealized appreciation in value of investments

9,892,392


59,768


9,889,537


111,899









Total realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments

1,347,372


59,768


2,105,980


115,592









Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$   3,449,899


$   3,077,806


$  6,736,347


$  5,880,123









Basic and diluted:








Net investment income per share

$             0.15


$             0.22


$            0.33


$            0.41

Earnings per share

$             0.24


$             0.22


$            0.47


$            0.42

Weighted average shares of common stock
outstanding

14,384,025


13,905,173


14,225,197


13,899,449

Distributions paid per common share

$             0.15


$             0.18


$            0.30


$            0.36


See notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.  The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release and made on the earnings call for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance, operating results, events and/or financial condition.  Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, including statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release or made on the earnings call are based upon current expectations, are inherently uncertain, and involve a number of assumptions and substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any such statements are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, which the Company may or may not have considered, including, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest rates and the effects of significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance or events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company's performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the earnings call, is or will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

