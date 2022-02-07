Movano to Participate in BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE), a health technology company designing devices that inspire and empower you to live a healthier, happier life, announced that it will be participating in the virtual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Tuesday, February 15 – Thursday, February 17, 2022. Movano's CEO, John Mastrototaro, who has over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry and was instrumental in initiating and leading a series of firsts in the diabetes space, will present on behalf of the Company and provide an overview of its debut device, the Movano Ring, which was recently showcased at CES 2022.

About Movano

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. is a health-focused technology company creating simple, smart and personalized devices designed to inspire and empower individuals on their health journey live a happier, healthier life. Movano's technology is being developed to provide vital health information, including glucose and blood pressure data, in a variety of form factors to meet individual style needs and give users actionable feedback in order to improve the quality of their life. For more information, visit https://movano.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

