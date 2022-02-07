Ovation Data Appoints Mark Bashforth as New CEO

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Data, a leading data management service company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Bashforth as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"Building on a successful 45 year history, Ovation Data is on a strong growth trajectory with many new initiatives."

Gregory Servos, Chairman, Ovation Data said: "We are excited to have Mark join our team. His extensive experience in serving the energy industry and managing rapid-growth organizations is an excellent fit for enabling our vision and global growth strategy. His enthusiasm and leadership qualities will be integral as we continue to deliver superior value to our customers through digital transformation of their assets."

Bashforth was previously CEO of the reservoir management specialist Ikon Science, where he transformed the business from a traditional software sales organization into a profitable SaaS (software-as-a-service) company providing innovative cloud solutions. Under his leadership, Bashforth spearheaded Ikon's substantial revenue growth. He secured the successful exit for Ikon Science with a sale from FPE Capital to Great Hill Partners. He also led the acquisition of Perigon Solutions and the development of Curate, their new knowledge management solution. Mark brings more than 20 years of business transformation and technology commercialization expertise in software for oil & gas. He has held numerous global executive roles at several internationally-known technology companies including Roxar, Jason/CGG, USSI and FEI, where he improved their overall revenue growth and market share.

"Ovation Data is an impressive organization with a 45-year track record of serving the oil & gas industry with dedication to service excellence," said Bashforth. "I am eager to contribute my skills in building on the company's strong history of solving complex data management challenges and its reputation for delivering innovative capabilities that help our customers better manage their data."

About Ovation Data

Ovation Data is a full-service provider of digital transformation and data repository solutions. It provides secure and scalable data management services and support from basic and complex infrastructure to cloud-based solutions for data transmission, storage, stewardship and loss prevention. For more than 45 years, Ovation Data has securely delivered high-quality, connected, and accurate data that informs clients' business decisions, optimized with speed and confidence.

