SiriusXM Announces Extensive Sports and Entertainment Programming for Super Bowl LVI Week in Los Angeles SiriusXM NFL Radio, Mad Dog Sports Radio, SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, ESPNU Radio and other channels broadcast live from "Radio Row" at the Los Angeles Convention Center

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced its extensive programming plans for the week of Super Bowl LVI, when the biggest game of the NFL season and all the excitement surrounding it comes to the city of Los Angeles. SiriusXM listeners will get multiple broadcasts of the game, a dedicated Super Bowl LVI pop up channel, plus a mix of sports and entertainment programming that only SiriusXM can deliver.

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 13 (6:30 pm ET), SiriusXM will offer multiple live broadcasts of Super Bowl LVI. Listeners can tune in to the Cincinnati Bengals team broadcast, the Los Angeles Rams team broadcast, the Westwood One national radio broadcast and a Spanish-language broadcast. Channels can be found at SiriusXM.com/NFLschedule .

Super Bowl game broadcasts - as well as SiriusXM programming airing throughout Super Bowl Week - are available to subscribers on the SiriusXM radios in their cars and on the SXM App.

For the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, SiriusXM will offer listeners the broadcast of the highly anticipated on-field musical performance by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Listeners can hear it live on Eminem's Shade 45 channel (SiriusXM 45) and Super Bowl LVI Radio (SiriusXM 104).

SiriusXM's 24/7 NFL channel - SiriusXM NFL Radio (SiriusXM 88) - will broadcast live from Radio Row at the Los Angeles Convention Center each day of Super Bowl Week starting at 9 am ET/6 am PT. SiriusXM NFL Radio hosts in Los Angeles will include Gil Brandt, Rich Gannon, Torry Holt, Pat Kirwan, Ed McCaffrey, LeSean McCoy, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Torrey Smith, Solomon Wilcots, Alex Marvez and Bruce Murray.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre will host a special edition of his show, The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray, live from SiriusXM's L.A. studios on Friday at 3 pm ET/noon PT.

On Thursday, February 10, SiriusXM NFL Radio will have live interviews from the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors event that salutes the top players and performers of the 2021 season, including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, the AP Most Valuable Player, AP Coach of the Year and more. Listeners will also hear live coverage of the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

Super Bowl LVI Radio launches as a special week-long pop-up channel today, February 7 (SiriusXM 104). The channel will feature former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell conducting interviews with players and personalities throughout the week, and will be the home for highlights from the best programming happening across several SiriusXM channels during Super Bowl Week. Super Bowl LVI Radio will air the NFL press conferences featuring NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the halftime performers, replays of past Super Bowls, music specials and more. Throughout the week, the channel will also be a source for info on the NFL activities happening in Los Angeles, including Super Bowl Experience and GameDay Fan Plaza, and game day specifics on transportation, parking, stadium security and more.

"It's been a dramatic NFL postseason and with fans everywhere looking forward to the big game on February 13, SiriusXM will capture all the excitement of the Super Bowl and Super Bowl Week," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Our subscribers will be able to access multiple broadcasts of the game, live coverage of the highly-anticipated halftime show performance, and the unique mix of sports, music and entertainment programming that only SiriusXM can deliver. Whether you are in L.A. or on the other side of the country, we want to make you feel like you are right in the middle of the action every day of Super Bowl Week."

For more info and show times on SiriusXM visit: siriusxm.com/super-bowl .

Multiple SiriusXM entertainment and music shows will also broadcast from Los Angeles, highlighted by several high profile Super Bowl Week broadcasts from SiriusXM's Los Angeles studios on Friday, February 11:

Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz will host a special edition of their LOL Radio show, Straight From The Hart , on Friday at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT . The show will air that evening at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT with multiple replays on Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio (SiriusXM 96).



Conan O'Brien will host SiriusXM's first ever "Small Stage Series" podcast, when he records a new episode of his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend , in front of a live audience on Friday at 3 pm ET / noon PT . The episode will post on Monday, February 14 on SiriusXM's Stitcher and all major podcast listening platforms.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Camille Kostek , Josephine Skriver , Kamie Crawford , Katie Austin , Kate Bock and Brooks Nader will host a special SiriusXM broadcast on Friday at noon ET / 9 am PT that will feature several special guests. The show will air on Super Bowl LVI Radio that night at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT .



Sway Calloway will host his daily show, Sway in the Morning , alongside co-host Heather B , on Eminem's Shade 45 channel from L.A. throughout Super Bowl Week. The show will air at a special time Thursday and Friday from noon - 3 pm ET / 9 am - noon PT .



Hits 1 LA hosts Tony Fly and Symon will be joined by Charlie Puth who will perform his new single Light Switch at the SiriusXM L.A. studios on Friday for SiriusXM Hits 1.



Howard Stern will showcase a special performance from the SiriusXM LA Studios by renowned guitarist Slash, who performed during the Super Bowl XLV halftime show, on Saturday on Howard 101.

On Wednesday, February 9, Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer will perform an exclusive SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series concert live at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The special concert, hosted by Andy Cohen, will feature Mayer performing songs from his latest album, Sob Rock. Ahead of the concert, Cohen will sit down with Mayer for an exclusive interview to discuss his music, upcoming tour, and more. Mayer's performance in Los Angeles will air live on SiriusXM's The Spectrum via satellite (SiriusXM 28) and on the SXM App on Wednesday, February 9 at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT with multiple rebroadcasts throughout the week. The performance will also air on Andy Cohen's Kiki Lounge (SiriusXM 312) on Friday, February 11 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Additionally, Radio Andy (SiriusXM 102) will air Cohen's sit-down interview with Mayer on Friday, February 11 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

Additional SiriusXM highlights for Super Bowl Week:

Mad Dog Sports Radio (SiriusXM 82) will broadcast live from SiriusXM's Radio Row set throughout the week, featuring shows hosted by Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo, Adam Schein and Steve Torre.

ESPNU Radio (SiriusXM 84) hosts including former UCLA quarterback and coach Rick Neuheisel, former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Ryan Leaf, Geoff Schwartz, Evan Moore, Mike Yam and Rhett Lewis will co-host the daily show, College Sports Today, from Radio Row Tuesday through Friday at 1pm ET/10 am PT.

Fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano will host the SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio show, Fantasy Dirt, live from Radio Row each weekday at 8 pm ET/5pm PT (SiriusXM 87) with co-hosts Lindsay Rhodes and Amber Theoharis.

On SportsGrid Radio (SiriusXM 159), Ferrall Coast to Coast, hosted by Scott Ferrall, will originate from Radio Row each weekday at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT.

Huuuge Fan, the SiriusXM original podcast where stars share their love of their favorite sports teams, is presenting a special football episode in anticipation of the Super Bowl, available now. Celebs including Melissa Etheridge, Tracy Morgan, Tim McGraw and several others share their memories with host LaChina Robinson. Hear it at: https://link.chtbl.com/a-spBHyT

