Trillium Gold Announces Change to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of February 4, 2022, Mr. Robert Schafer has stepped down from his position as non-Executive Chairman effective immediately to focus on other commitments.

Russell Starr, Trillium Gold's President, CEO and Director has assumed the position of Chairman on an interim basis.

Russell Starr commented, "Bob has served as a Director of the Company since July 2020 during which time he has made innumerable contributions to the Company's growth. We wish to express our sincerest gratitude for his dedicated commitment as we look ahead to launch Trillium Gold into a new era in gold exploration in the Red Lake Mining District."

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled the largest prospective land package in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. Recent examples are the acquisition of the Willis property southwest of and contiguous to the Newman Todd complex, and a definitive agreement giving the Company control over a significant portion of the Confederation Lake Greenstone Belt to more than 100 km in length. In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamau areas of Quebec.

