TRINITY HILLS OF KNOXVILLE EARNS 2022 BEST OF SENIOR LIVING AWARD FROM A PLACE FOR MOM For the Second Consecutive Year, Trinity Hills of Knoxville Earns Top Honors through Reviews from Seniors and Their Families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Hills of Knoxville, a senior living community based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is proud to announce that it has been honored as a Best of Senior Living 2022 award winner by A Place for Mom (APFM) for the second year in a row. The best of senior living honor represents the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, determined by the reviews of seniors and their families. A Place for Mom's 2022 Best of Senior Living Awards recognizes the top 2-3% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers across the country for providing exemplary care and support to aging loved ones.

For the second consecutive year in a row, Trinity Hills of Knoxville has earned top honors from A Place for Mom. Focusing on kindness and compassion, Trinity Hills of Knoxville offers a place to call home for those needing assisted living or memory care services. (PRNewswire)

"To win the Best of Senior Living Award for the second consecutive year is truly an honor and a testament to our Trinity Hills of Knoxville team members who do the right things, the right way, every day for our beloved residents and their families," said Marshall McCauley, Executive Director at Trinity Hills of Knoxville. "Despite the challenges from the pandemic, our team members have shown resolve and go the extra mile to make a difference. Though the award will occupy a special place in the building, it is the kind words and encouragement from those we serve that we hold close to our hearts."

For Trinity Hills of Knoxville, reviews on A Place for Mom serve as an inspiration and provide insight into day-to-day life in the community. In late 2021, a family member of a resident wrote, "Trinity Hills of Knoxville has proven to be the most kind, caring, and professional home for my dad. They have been exemplary in outstanding care."

"Hundreds of thousands of reviews across aplaceformom.com capture first-hand experiences from seniors and their families,'' said Sue Johansen, Senior Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom. "A Place for Mom's reviews are an incredibly valuable resource for our new families who are evaluating options and want trusted and reliable feedback to aid in their decision. A common theme across the top reviews is the outstanding level of care and support senior living communities continue to provide."

About Trinity Hills of Knoxville

Trinity Hills of Knoxville, a Cornerstone Senior Living community and winner of the 2022 Best of Senior Living Award, offers a comforting and engaging environment with the privacy and security needed to provide seniors and their families with peace of mind.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation's leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom's mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions.

