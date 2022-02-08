FSi Strategies announces Business Applications practice

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies today announced their formalized Business Applications practice. As Microsoft Cloud experts, FSi Strategies provides strategic enterprise class modern IT solutions. FSi's Business Applications practice builds line-of-business applications, business process workflows as well as internal productivity applications directly to client specifications without extended development time.

FSi Strategies is a user-experience focused Managed Service provider and recognized Gold Microsoft Partner with over 18 years of experience. (PRNewsfoto/FSi Strategies) (PRNewswire)

"As early adopters of the Microsoft Power Apps, Logic Apps, and Power Automate Flows, we are driving digital transformation for our clients through providing intelligent line of business applications, allowing them to remain agile while increasing productivity." said John Firth, Vice President of Products & Cloud Strategy.

FSi's Business Application experts manage application development and integration focused on Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Power Platform and Azure services. The growing team, led by Vice President of Products & Cloud Strategy, John Firth consists of Microsoft Certified Developers and Architects; James Morse, Michael Lazich, and Ryan Jackson.

About FSi Strategies

FSi Strategies is a user experience focused Managed Service provider and recognized Gold Microsoft Partner with over 19 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise-class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees, accelerate productivity and collaboration, and optimize your environment securely. We engage strategically with your team to modernize your environment through Planning & Design, Application Development, Implementation, Training & Adoption, Change Management, IT Support and Cloud Licensing. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com.

