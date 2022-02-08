Cunard, pioneers of luxury ocean travel, is delighted to announce the name of the new ship joining a world-renowned fleet

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard - pioneers of luxury ocean travel, is delighted to announce the name of the new ship joining a world-renowned fleet, Queen Anne. Queen Anne will be Cunard's 249th ship and will make up a remarkable quartet of Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth. This will mark the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships at sea. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/3sl8o07

Queen Anne. The Next in a Fine Line. Cunard announces the name of the new ship joining a world-renowned fleet. (PRNewswire)

"This marks a very special moment in Cunard's 182-year history, and showcases our exciting global plans for the future."

The name "Queen Anne" celebrates Cunard's rich heritage, royal history and refined status - joining a luxury contemporary fleet now honoring the names of each Queen Regnant over the last millennium.

The Cunard team explored multiple naming options and inspired by Queen Anne's reign, engaged with British historian, author and television presenter, Kate Williams, to assist in the detailed research. Kate says: "It is so exciting that the fourth ship of the fleet will be named after Queen Anne. She has a fascinating tale to tell – one of queenship, unity of developing constitutional monarchy, a golden age of the arts. She was an inspiring woman, wildly popular with her people. She should be celebrated. This new ship in the Cunard fleet is the perfect way to do it!"

Queen Anne will feature reimagined Cunard signature spaces as well as the introduction of new guest experiences within dining, culture and entertainment, for an unparalleled cruise experience underpinned by outstanding White Star Service. Bridging tradition and contemporary luxury, Queen Anne celebrates the influential design styles of both past and present and introduces an updated Cunard livery. World renowned designers have joined forces to create an extraordinary and thoughtful standard-setting design - inspiring a new way to travel at sea. The décor will reveal bold color tones and showcase a striking aesthetic, while in keeping with the renowned timeless Cunard sophistication.

Carnival UK President, Sture Myrmell comments, "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Queen Anne, the fourth ship to Cunard's fleet. This marks a very special moment in Cunard's 182-year history and showcases Cunard's exciting global plans for the future, allowing even more guests around the world to set sail with Cunard. With design inspired by the past and set for the future, Queen Anne is the perfect way for our guests to rediscover the joy of exploration and travel again. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and months."

Queen Anne's maiden season program will go on sale in May, with the ship's first sailings in early 2024. More in-depth details are to be shared shortly.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For travel agents interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 310.926.7686, jchase@cunard.com

Cunard Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cunard Line) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cunard