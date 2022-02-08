QurAlis Hires Key Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Operations, and Global Supply Chain Management Experts to Support Strategic Objectives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a biotech company developing breakthrough precision medicines for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets, today announced an expansion of its leadership team to strengthen expertise in regulatory affairs, clinical affairs and operations, and global supply management. Bryan Boggs, Pharm.D., RAC, has been appointed as head of regulatory affairs; Christopher Gerry Lohan (Gerry) has been appointed head of clinical operations; and Guzide Adhikari has been named head of global supply chain management.

"As we position QurAlis for our next phase of growth and value creation, we are thrilled to announce the addition of such experienced leaders as Bryan, Gerry, and Guzide in key competencies – regulatory affairs, clinical operations, and global supply chain management," said Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO of QurAlis. "With their combined breadth of expertise within these central functions, they will play a critical role as we advance our deep pipeline of novel therapeutics for ALS and beyond to help patients desperately in need of treatment options."

Dr. Boggs has extensive experience in U.S. and international regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, project management, and clinical strategy across the clinical and regulatory spectrum - from preclinical through late-stage. He joins QurAlis from Eli Lilly and Company where he spent 30 years in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as director, global regulatory and pharmacovigilance. In this position, Dr. Boggs oversaw strategic regulatory direction, quality oversight, and processes for regulatory initiatives outside of the U.S. during a three-year assignment in Germany. During his tenure at Eli Lilly, Dr. Boggs was responsible for leading project teams in both early and late-phase drug development including new drug applications in diabetes, depression, and chronic pain. He has contributed to dozens of other global regulatory filings and agency interactions, three of which led to successful drug registrations. He earned his doctor of pharmacy from Purdue University and a B.S. in biology from Indiana University.

Mr. Lohan brings more than 20 years of clinical research experience in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries with expertise in U.S. and global clinical drug and device trials from Phase 1 through Phase IV. Immediately before joining QurAlis, he was senior director of clinical operations for Editas Medicine where he was responsible for the clinical operations management and execution of the company's in vivo rare disease clinical programs. Prior to his tenure at Editas, he held positions of increasing responsibility within clinical affairs and operations at Avedro, Inc., scPharmaceuticals Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific. He started his career as a clinical research associate at Wyeth Research. Mr. Lohan holds a master's in regulatory affairs and a B.S. in health science from Northeastern University, and a project management certificate from Worchester Polytechnic Institute.

Ms. Adhikari has more than 15 years of commercial and clinical supply chain experience in planning, logistics, and technical operations at global pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies. Prior to joining QurAlis, she was senior director, supply chain management at Translate Bio, a Sanofi company, where she established and led a new supply chain team responsible for planning and overseeing external development, manufacturing, procurement, and distribution of raw materials. Previously, she was at Takeda where she spent 10 years in roles of increasing responsibility within the company's global supply chain management organization. Ms. Adhikari holds a M.S. in operations research from Northeastern University and a B.S. in industrial engineering from Dokuz Eylul University (Turkey).

About QurAlis Corporation

QurAlis is trailblazing the path to conquering amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets with next-generation precision medicines. QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a deep pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

