Whirlpool Corporation Helps Builder Customers With New Builder Support Representative Program One-on-one assistance leads to seamless support on deliveries, training and education needs

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation is announcing the expansion of a program designed to provide local market assistance to builders who are facing a variety of challenges in the growing economy.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The Builder Support Representative Program ensures that single-family builders in select markets have a direct Whirlpool Corporation contact in their community that they can count on for one-on-one operational training and assistance in managing their appliance-related needs.

Whirlpool Corporation's Builder Support Representatives work with local sales representatives to provide seamless support to builders and job supervisors on-site, as well as sales consultants in model homes and designers in design studios. Their roles and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Facilitate smooth deliveries

Conducting operational training and policy review

Providing product education, including how to sell options, upgrades and new product launches

Assisting builders and warranty managers with timely appliance-related needs

Ensuring model home and design center appliances are current, and in proper working order

"With this program, we're building strong relationships at the community level and lending in-person support at every turn," said Susan Ruckstaetter, Builder Operations Manager at Whirlpool Corporation. "Our builders can count on us to provide an understanding of all the resources available to them, and how to use them appropriately to ensure excellence in every job."

Whirlpool Corporation's first Builder Support Representatives began training in August 2019, with seven in place in various markets just one year later. Since then, the overwhelming success of the program led to an expansion of the team into 16 major builder markets, primarily in the West, Southeast and Southwest, with plans to continue broadening the program in 2022.

"Whirlpool created a role to support builder business locally about 18 months ago," said Melissa McGhee, Senior Director of Supply Chain and Strategic Sourcing at KB Home. "The role has become a critical resource for the team of builders in a single community as well as highest levels of management in each division. Solutions to daily problems were resolved quickly and with increased, effective communication due to this new role. My team recognized considerable improvement overall with having a local direct, single point of contact to the Whirlpool group."

To learn more about the Builder Support Representative Program or inquire about the program in your area, visit WhirlpoolPro.com/Contact . Those interested in learning more about Whirlpool Corporation and its portfolio of brands can also stop by Whirlpool Corporation booth W2554 at the NAHB International Builders' Show on Feb. 8-10, 2022 in Orlando, Fla.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Kelly Bradley

kbradley@cbdmarketing.com

312.661.1050

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation