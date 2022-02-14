Dingdong to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022

SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading and the fastest growing on-demand e-commerce company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The presentation and question and answer session will be presented in both Mandarin and English. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-317-6061 United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 Conference ID: 2562159 (Bilingual English & Mandarin Chinese, primary channel) Conference ID: 0886124 (Simultaneous English interpretation, listen-only)

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://ir.100.me. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through February 22, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088 United States: 1-877-344-7529 Access Code (Mandarin Chinese): 1984499 Access Code (English): 9782558

Please visit Dingdong's Investor Relations website at https://ir.100.me on February 15, 2022 to view the earnings release and accompanying presentation prior to the conference call.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China providing users with fresh produce, meat and seafood, and other daily necessities through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. From its core product category of fresh groceries, Dingdong has expanded to provide other daily necessities to grow into a leading one-stop online shopping destination in China for consumers to make purchases for their daily lives. At the same time, Dingdong is working to modernize China's traditional agricultural supply chain through standardization and digitalization, empowering upstream farms and suppliers to make their production more efficient and tailored to actual demand. For more information, please visit: www.100.me.

For more information, please contact:

Dingdong Fresh

ir@100.me

View original content:

SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited