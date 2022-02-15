HSBlox Appoints John M. Specht as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Industry leader brings strong track record of elevating brands, delivering results to new role

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBlox, a technology company bringing innovation and transparent economics to the healthcare ecosystem, today announced the appointment of John M. Specht as executive vice president of sales and marketing.

HSBlox solutions assist healthcare stakeholders at the intersection of value-based care and precision health with a secure, information-rich approach to event-based, patient-centric digital healthcare processes – empowering whole health in traditional care settings, the home and in the community.

Its CureAlignTM platform is purpose-built to enable healthcare organizations to administer value-based programs and alternative payment models, including network build-out, contract administration, permissioned data exchange and payment.

Specht will be responsible for driving sales and marketing initiatives, business development and strategic partnerships. He most recently served as vice president of sales and marketing at eQHealth Solutions, a population health management company, where his team drove a 500% increase in closed deals.

"We are excited to have John join the company at a time when, more than ever, the adoption of value-based care models demands a technology-enabled, value-based administration platform," said Rahul Sharma, CEO of HSBlox. "We look forward to expanding our product and brand development efforts under John's leadership and to continue building a strong marketing and sales presence to achieve our sales and profit goals."

The shift to home and community-based care requires alignment between traditional medical service delivery and non-medical home and community services. CureAlignTM supports the logistics of service delivery, invoicing, and compensation, as well as data capture and exchange. It also unlocks the contracting hierarchies that make value-based care disparate and complex, allowing care data to trigger invoicing and payment mechanisms in real or near-real time.

"HSBlox is addressing a fundamental issue in value-based administration by helping payers and provider risk-bearing organizations to collaborate and onboard community-based organizations (CBOs) at scale, despite the technological and budgetary barriers that exist across CBOs," Specht said. "I look forward to bringing my vast experience advancing companies in the healthcare sector to contribute to HSBlox's growth."

Prior to his service at eQHealth Solutions, Specht served executive roles at Health Solutions Plus, HealthEdge, PaySpan, Trizetto, Ingenix, HealthBanQ, and Vertibrae. He also has worked with entrepreneurs to set up effective sales teams to address the healthcare payer market.

Specht is a state and government task force member for the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and served as an officer in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division.

About HSBlox

For more information, visit www.hsblox.com.

