LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Full Year 2021 and Fourth Quarter Financial Results And Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $788 thousand or $0.08 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $289 thousand or $0.04 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021.1 These results include merger related expenses of $616 thousand for the fourth quarter and $4.6 million for 2021, relating to the merger with GNB Financial Services, Inc.
On February 15, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022, which is expected to be paid on March 15, 2022.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Successful integration and conversion of The Gratz Bank
- Net interest income increased 141% compared to 4th quarter 2020
- Linked quarter organic loan growth of $63.2 million, exclusive of PPP loans, representing an annualized growth rate of 40.4%
- NPAs/Assets at December 31, 2021 was 0.15%
Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The fourth quarter began with the successful integration and systems conversion relating to our combination with GNB Financial Services, Inc. and concluded with strong growth in quality commercial loans." He continued, "This represents the first full quarter since the effective date of the merger and confirms the value of this combination. We expect the first quarter of 2022 will provide a clear view of the trajectory of earnings growth, further fueled by recent additions to our team in the York, Lancaster and Delaware Valley markets."
Total assets were $932.8 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $979.2 million at September 30, 2021 and $430.5 million at December 31, 2020. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2021 totaled $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $802.6 million and $665.1 million, respectively, at September 30, 2021 and $375.1 million and $233.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020. The $46.6 million increase in net loans from the linked quarter includes the impact of loans under the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $16.6 million to $23.8 million at December 31, 2021. The decline in deposits over the linked quarter was driven primarily by the nonrenewal of $20 million in maturing brokered deposits and seasonality in certain larger deposit accounts. The Company continues to experience strong growth in new demand deposit accounts, particularly in response to initiatives to service professional services firms within our markets.
As of December 31, 2021, the Company's non-performing assets were $1.4 million, representing 0.15% of total assets. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2021 exclude purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $5.5 million, inclusive of $3.9 million in loans held for sale. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.43% of total loans, or approximately 0.96% of the non-purchased portfolio, at December 31, 2021. The total reserve when including the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the merger totaled $10.2 million or approximately 1.41% of total gross loans at December 31, 2021.
Net interest income for the full year of 2021 increased 39.2% to $16.1 million compared to $11.6 million in 2020 as a result of average balance sheet growth and beginning to transition the mix of interest-earning assets from lower yielding investments into higher yielding organic loan growth. Non-interest income increased from $1.8 million in 2020 to $2.1 million in 2021.
Noninterest expense for 2021 totaled $17.5 million, compared to $8.3 million in 2020, with the increase including merger-related expenses of $4.6 million, an increased expense base from a larger combined company, and investments the Company made to grow its commercial banking team and enhance the infrastructure to execute on its organic and strategic growth plans.
Shareholders' equity increased to $109.7 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $50.7 million at December 31, 2020 with the increase primarily the result of the merger.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about LINKBANCORP (together with its bank subsidiary unless the context otherwise requires, "LINK") involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding LINK's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to LINK, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: (1) costs or difficulties related to integration following the merger; (2) the risk that the anticipated benefits, cost savings and any other savings from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions, including inflation; (6) adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; (7)LINK's ability to maintain compliance with federal and state laws that regulate its business and capital levels; (8) LINK's ability to raise capital as needed by its business; (9) the duration and scope of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and its impact on levels of consumer confidence; (10) actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (11) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity, and (12) the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. LINK does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
1 Due to the merger of LINKBANCORP, Inc. and GNB Financial Services, Inc. effective September 18, 2021, all periods prior to such date represent the results of GNB Financial Services, Inc. as the accounting acquirer in the merger.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 8,620
$ 17,073
$ 5,709
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
13,970
86,471
27,453
Cash and cash equivalents
22,590
103,544
33,162
Certificates of deposit with other banks
12,828
13,077
17,051
Securities available for sale, at fair value
103,783
122,748
125,447
Loans held for sale
3,860
—
—
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,106 at December 31, 2021, $3,335 at September 30, 2021, and $2,789 at December 31, 2020
711,664
665,063
233,795
Investments in restricted bank stock
2,685
3,586
2,268
Premises and equipment, net
5,289
5,250
3,428
Right-of-Use Asset – Premises
4,680
4,748
370
Bank-owned life insurance
18,787
13,683
8,941
Goodwill and other intangible assets
37,152
36,890
2,785
Deferred tax asset
4,675
4,382
986
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
4,770
6,198
2,297
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 932,763
$ 979,169
$ 430,530
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 129,243
$ 175,609
$ 66,573
Interest bearing
642,422
626,986
308,551
Total deposits
771,665
802,595
375,124
Other Borrowings
19,814
33,034
1,120
Subordinated Debt
20,696
20,740
—
Operating Lease Liabilities
4,680
4,748
370
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
6,285
8,091
3,242
TOTAL LIABILITIES
823,140
869,208
379,856
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock (At December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021: $0.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding. At December 31, 2020: no shares authorized)
—
—
—
Common stock (At December 31, 2021: $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,826,447 shares issued and outstanding. At September 30, 2021: $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,814,447 shares issued and outstanding. At December 31, 2020: $0.01 par value; 14,612,800 shares authorized; 5,715,950 shares issued and 5,691,686 shares outstanding)
99
98
57
Surplus
82,910
82,771
21,604
Retained earnings
24,836
24,785
26,009
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,778
2,307
3,192
Treasury stock (0, 0, and 3,321 shares at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
—
—
(188)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
109,623
109,961
50,674
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 932,763
$ 979,169
$ 430,530
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
2021
2020
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 7,286
$ 3,267
$ 2,924
$ 15,924
$ 11,494
Other
651
636
645
2,572
2,797
Total interest and dividend income
7,937
3,903
3,569
18,496
14,291
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
621
504
619
2,091
2,658
Other Borrowings
25
14
10
50
59
Subordinated Debt
212
37
—
249
—
Total interest expense
858
555
629
2,390
2,717
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
LOAN LOSSES
7,079
3,348
2,940
16,106
11,574
Provision for loan losses
100
457
46
648
184
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
LOAN LOSSES
6,979
2,891
2,894
15,458
11,390
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
216
177
238
733
743
Bank-owned life insurance
77
54
49
253
186
Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale
74
—
—
74
110
Gain on sale of secondary market mortgage loans
0
53
62
316
358
Other
214
87
235
763
357
Total noninterest income
581
371
584
2,139
1,754
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
3,602
1,151
1,279
6,999
4,544
Occupancy
406
232
7
913
447
Equipment and data processing
537
335
620
1,340
1,188
Professional fees
421
75
237
685
538
FDIC insurance
81
90
25
231
73
Bank Shares Tax
174
87
73
434
294
Merger Related Expenses
616
3,864
—
4,584
0
Other
957
767
151
2,311
1,222
Total noninterest expense
6,794
6,601
2,392
17,497
8,306
Income (Loss) before income tax (benefit) expense
766
(3,339)
1,086
100
4,838
Income tax (benefit) expense
(22)
(542)
132
(189)
645
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 788
$ (2,797)
$ 954
$ 289
$ 4,193
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$ 0.08
$ (0.45)
$ 0.17
$ 0.04
$ 0.74
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$ 0.08
$ (0.45)
$ 0.17
$ 0.04
$ 0.74
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING,
BASIC
9,822,273
6,274,250
5,691,686
6,879,658
5,691,686
DILUTED
10,178,487
6,274,250
5,691,686
7,250,463
5,691,686
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
As Of or For the Three Months Ended
('Dollars In Thousands)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Operating Highlights
Net Income (Loss)
$ 788
$ (2,797)
Net Interest Income
7,079
3,348
Provision for Loan Losses
100
457
Non-Interest Income
581
371
Non-Interest Expense
6,794
6,601
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
$ 932,763
$ 979,169
Loans Held for Investment, Net
711,664
665,063
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
129,243
175,609
Interst-bearing Deposits
642,422
626,986
Total Deposits
771,665
802,595
Selected Ratios
Net Interest Margin
3.30%
2.72%
Annualized Return on Average Assets
0.33%
-2.14%
Annualized Return on Average Equity
2.87%
-14.12%
Capital Ratios (Bank-Level)
Total Capital Ratio
11.50%
11.78%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.02%
11.27%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.02%
11.27%
Leverage Ratio
8.85%
17.80%
Asset Quality Data
Non-performing Assets
$ 1,410
563
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.15%
0.06%
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.20%
0.08%
Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")
$ 3,106
$ 3,335
AFLL to Total Loans
0.43%
0.50%
