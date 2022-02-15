Quadax Selected Best in KLAS for Claims Management, Second Year in a Row

CLEVELAND, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Quadax, the leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management technology and services, was named Best in KLAS for Claims Management in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report.

A four-time KLAS award winner for Claims Management, Quadax Xpeditor™ helps healthcare organizations accelerate payments and reduce the cost and effort of managing claims. The extensive Quadax library of standard edits ensures that up to 99.6% of Xpeditor claims are accepted by payers on the first pass.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

"We could not have won this were it not for the team we have assembled, whose focus is ensuring that our customers receive the attention, training, and service they require to get their jobs done," said Tony Petras, COO, EDI Services for Quadax. "As a company, we are very proud of winning this award because it speaks to the confidence our clients have in us."

About Quadax, Inc.

Quadax empowers RCS professionals to drive costs out of the revenue cycle. With solutions for patient access, claims, reimbursement, denials, appeals and audit management, plus business analytics, the company's efficient, highly configurable system for claims submission and tracking transforms healthcare operations. With deep industry expertise and technology delivered through person-to-person contact, our clients spend less time fixing problems and more time pursuing the opportunities that move their organizations forward.

About KLAS

The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. KLAS data is freely available to healthcare providers at klasresearch.com.

