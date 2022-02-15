SCRIBD PARTNERS WITH BESTSELLING AUTHOR AND PODCAST HOST RYAN HOLIDAY TO DISTRIBUTE BANNED BOOKS IN TEXAS Scribd Offers Free Access to its Full Digital Library and Hosts Banned Book Giveaway Outside Holiday's The Painted Porch Bookshop in Bastrop, TX

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent uptick in books being banned across the country, Scribd — the subscription service that offers access to the world's largest digital library of ebooks, audiobooks, and more — is opening its entire library so readers can explore banned books. To get physical copies of banned books into readers' hands, Scribd is driving its "Banned Bookmobile" to Texas to distribute books outside of The Painted Porch Bookshop — the independent bookstore owned by Ryan Holiday, #1 New York Times bestselling author and host of the Daily Stoic podcast — on Thursday, February 17 and Saturday, February 19.

"I'm really excited that Scribd has helped make these books accessible across the country." - Ryan Holiday

Those unable to attend the event can access banned books through Scribd, which is offering its entire digital library free for 30 days with no credit card or commitment required.

"Scribd was created to change the way the world reads, but recently the freedom to read diverse topics has come under attack with an alarming uptick in books being banned in school and public libraries," said Trip Adler, Scribd Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "That's why we partnered with Ryan Holiday, who owns an independent bookstore, to stand up against book banning by distributing print books outside his store."

"America has a lot of problems but people reading books is not one of them. I'm appalled by this campaign to ban or remove books from school libraries and as a bookseller, it's my obligation to do something about it," said Holiday. "I'm really excited that Scribd has helped make these books accessible not just here in Bastrop, Texas but across the country."

Visitors to The Painted Porch Bookshop will be greeted by a Scribd-branded truck, from which Ryan Holiday and Scribd team members will hand out free copies of select books that have been challenged or sought to be banned in Texas. Books that offer diverse perspectives will be distributed, including Not My Idea by Anastasia Higginbotham, King and the Dragonflies by Kacen Callender, The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini, and New Kid by Jerry Craft, among others.

From now until February 28, Scribd is opening its entire digital library for free for 30 days — no credit card or commitment required — to give readers access to banned books and explore all of Scribd's content. In addition, Scribd's editorial team curated several reading lists, including books being banned right now and frequently banned books .

Scribd and Ryan Holiday will distribute books outside The Painted Porch Bookshop, 912 Main St., Bastrop, Texas on Thursday, February 17 from 2pm – 6pm CT and Saturday, February 19 from 10am – 2pm CT.

For full details and to sign up for Scribd's program, please visit: Try.Scribd.com/BannedBooks .

