Timeless Announces Premium Flower Launch of Joilo Pre-Rolls in California

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless , a top multi-state house of cannabis brands, announced the launch of their leading line of small format premium pre-rolls in California. Joilo (pronounced joy-lo) is made using clean, green-certified full flower, grown in the California sun in small, strain-specific batches. Joilo is available in 12 quarter-gram joints or six half-gram joints in a convenient package.

"Joilo offers perfectly sized joints for on-the-go, or a quick break," said Timeless founder Rocky Huang.

On Thursday, February 17th, Sweet Flower will host a launch party for Joilo from 3-7 pm at their Culver City store, located at 10000 Culver Blvd. Sweet Flower will offer a buy-one-get-one deal on Joilo pre-rolls, serving mocktails with strain-specific flavors, and handing out giveaways to attendees. Sweet Flower is known for its premium selection of cannabis, offering delivery throughout Los Angeles and operating five locations with a sixth coming soon.

Michelle Mendoza of Sweet Flower said, "We are thrilled to welcome Joilo, a BIPOC-owned brand, and their wonderful new assortment of pre-rolls to our Sweet Flower family in this exclusive launch! These partnerships are incredibly important to us as we continue to work to help shape the industry into a true representation of what our communities look like."

Joilo became a brand when the Timeless leadership team took a long car ride from Phoenix to Las Vegas and talked about the personal experience of smoking a joint. Taking a moment for yourself became the common goal, no matter the occasion. With the words 'joint' and 'solo' in mind, Joilo was born. Tailored to preference, these premium joints are hand-selected to perfectly suit your setting, whether you are flying solo or want to share the ride.

"Following the success we've seen of this brand in other markets, we are excited to bring Joilo's unique format to the California market. There's a convenience factor to having small pre-rolls in an easy, pocket-sized package, ready to smoke individually or share," said Huang.

Joilo will be available exclusively at all Sweet Flower locations in February and will expand from there statewide. The Joilo strains available now are Banana Kush, Sour Diesel and Gelonade, with more strains dropping throughout the year. To learn more about the Joilo brand, you can find out more here SMOKE JOILO – smokejoilo

