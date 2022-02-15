Xtel is an Awarded Vendor with the PEPPM Technology Purchasing Cooperative

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtel Communications (Xtel), a communications provider that delivers customized solutions for the dynamic needs of today's business environment, is an Awarded Vendor through the PEPPM Technology Purchasing Cooperative. PEPPM buyers nationwide can now purchase Xtel's Hosted PBX and UCaaS services at discounted pricing without the delay and expense of going out to bid.

Xtel's bid award offers public entities nationwide the ability to obtain intelligent and future-proof Hosted PBX and Unified Communications solutions. Xtel provides services to over 500 schools and libraries through its own network and facilities. Services include Hosted PBX, Unified Communications, Network Connectivity, Network Security, and traditional Voice services. While the SLED market represents a significant vertical for Xtel, the company designs, builds, manages, and maintains voice and data networks for businesses of all sizes across all industries.

"We are pleased to continue to offer our best-in-class services to schools and municipalities nationwide through this bid," says Liz Sorino, executive vice president, Xtel Communications. "Xtel has a long history of working with K-12 education, higher education and public agencies, and we could not be more excited to expand these relationships through the PEPPM Cooperative."

About Xtel Communications, Inc.

With 27+ years of experience, Xtel is widely recognized for our commitment to the telecommunications and carrier needs of government entities, school districts, MSPs, and businesses of every size. We focus on implementing smart and cost-effective communication solutions, not just technology for the sake of technology. To find out more information, visit www.xtel.net or call us at 1-800-GET-XTEL.

About PEPPM

PEPPM users achieve lower costs of acquisition for their technology products. They also enjoy the promise from awarded vendors to offer their best national cooperative price – all this under the confidence of using competitively bid contracts awarded by a fellow educational agency.

With more than two million products under contract, the PEPPM technology purchasing cooperative is the nation's most comprehensive source for public agencies to research and procure technology brands that meet their own local standards.

