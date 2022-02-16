Albemarle Corporation Finishes 2021 Strong; Raises 2022 Outlook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Fourth-Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, all percent changes represent year-over-year comparisons)

Net sales of $894 million , an increase of 2%

Net loss of ($3.8) million , or ($0.03) per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.01

Adjusted EBITDA of $229 million , an increase of 3%

Improved full-year 2022 outlook based on anticipated ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions for lithium and bromine; adjusted EBITDA expected to be 35%-55% higher Y/Y excluding FCS

La Negra III/IV conversion plant is in commercial qualification

Kemerton I conversion plant is mechanically complete and in the commissioning phase; construction team now dedicated to Kemerton II

Signed non-binding letter agreement to explore expanding the MARBL JV to increase optionality and reduce risk

"Our team delivered a strong year that exceeded expectations by executing our strategy and effectively responding to a number of challenges in 2021. We increased our net sales and adjusted EBITDA by 11% and 13%, respectively, excluding FCS," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "Our Lithium and Bromine businesses are performing well. With a firm focus on executing our growth strategy, we are well positioned for opportunities to deliver significant value to our shareholders. The strategic investments we've made in our Lithium business as well as the progress of several key projects will enable us to potentially double our nameplate capacity by the end of 2022 and accelerate our Wave 3 projects."

Outlook

Albemarle expects that its full-year 2022 results across all business units will improve relative to full-year 2021. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be higher than previously planned as the company invests to accelerate conversion capacity additions and meet evolving industry standards, as well as continued inflationary pressures.







FY 2022 Guidance Net sales



$4.2 - $4.5 billion Adjusted EBITDA



$1.15 - $1.3 billion Adjusted EBITDA Margin



27% - 29% Adjusted Diluted EPS



$5.65 - $6.65 Net Cash from Operations



$400 - $500 million Capital Expenditures



$1.3 - $1.5 billion

Fourth-Quarter Results

In millions, except per share amounts Q4 2021

Q4 2020

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 894.2

$ 879.1

$ 15.1

1.7 % Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ (3.8)

$ 84.6

$ (88.4)

(104.5) % Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 228.7

$ 221.1

$ 7.6

3.4 % Diluted loss earnings per share $ (0.03)

$ 0.79

$ (0.82)

(103.8) % Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a) (0.41)

0.35







Non-recurring and other unusual items(a) 1.45

0.03







Adjusted diluted earnings per share(a)(b) $ 1.01

$ 1.17

$ (0.16)

(13.7) %



(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details. (b) Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales of $894.2 million increased by $15.1 million compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by an increase in sales from the company's Lithium and Bromine businesses, partially offset by the loss of revenue from its Fine Chemistry Services (FCS) business which was sold on June 1, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $228.7 million increased by $7.6 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to Lithium results, offset by the impact of the sale of FCS.

Net loss attributable to Albemarle of ($3.8) million decreased by $88.4 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to a $132.4 million post-measurement period acquisition purchase price adjustment related to anticipated cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues at the Kemerton construction project. In addition, net income attributable to Albemarle was impacted by after-tax actuarial gains of $43.6 million realized in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to after-tax actuarial losses of $40.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was (186.4)% compared to (20.9)% in the same period in 2020. The difference is largely due to the geographic mix of earnings, including the impact of certain charges in countries with valuation allowances, and discrete tax items impacting the fourth quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 27.0% and 12.8% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The difference is primarily due to geographic mix of earnings.

Business Segment Results

Lithium Results

In millions Q4 2021

Q4 2020

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 404.7

$ 358.6

$ 46.2

12.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 138.2

$ 122.1

$ 16.1

13.2 %

Lithium net sales of $404.7 million increased $46.2 million (+12.9%) due to higher pricing (+18%), partially offset by lower volumes (-5%). Lower volumes were primarily related to the timing of shipments and a more even distribution of customer demand through the year. Adjusted EBITDA of $138.2 million increased by $16.1 million primarily due to increased net sales.

Lithium Outlook

Full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 65-85% year over year, up from previous outlook. Volume growth for full-year 2022 is expected to be 20-30% with added capacity from La Negra III/IV, Kemerton I, and the expected acquisition of the Qinzhou plant in China. Tolling is expected to be flat year over year. Average realized pricing is expected to increase 40-45% reflecting tight market conditions and the implementation of variable price structures on long-term contracts.

The Company continues to advance its global project portfolio of conversion capacity:

Chile

– La Negra III/IV conversion plant is in commercial qualification

Australia

– Kemerton I conversion plant reached mechanical completion and commissioning is underway

– Kemerton II conversion plant remains on track for mechanical completion in the second half of 2022

– Restart of spodumene processing at Wodgina is well underway

China

– Acquisition of Tianyuan, which owns a conversion plant in Qinzhou, is expected to close in the first half of this year

– Construction is planned to begin on two greenfield sites (Meishan and Zhangjiagang) later this year

United States

– New wells and expansion projects at Silver Peak are progressing ahead of schedule

Bromine Results

In millions Q4 2021

Q4 2020

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 290.4

$ 263.4

$ 27.0

10.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 87.4

$ 87.9

$ (0.5)

(0.5) %

Bromine net sales of $290.4 million increased $27.0 million (+10.2%) primarily due to strong pricing (+16%) while volume decreased (-6%). Tight market conditions continue to drive strong demand and favorable pricing across the product portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA of $87.4 million decreased $0.5 million as higher net sales were offset by higher costs for raw materials and freight. While sales increased during the quarter, a force majeure declaration by the company's chlorine supplier and the lack of inventory limited the company's ability to capitalize on strong demand strength and increased brine production capacity.

Bromine Outlook

Albemarle expects full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to increase by 5%-10%, up slightly from previous outlook. Year-over-year improved expectations are based on higher volume and pricing due to strength in demand for flame retardants in diverse end markets. Successful execution of growth projects in 2021 is expected to contribute to higher volumes in full-year 2022. Bromine's ongoing cost savings initiatives and favorable pricing are expected to offset higher freight and raw material costs.

The company is progressing growth investments in high-return brownfield projects in Magnolia, Arkansas. The second phase of a tetrabrom debottleneck project at the Jordan Bromine Company JV (JBC) is expected to be complete in 2022.

Catalysts Results

In millions Q4 2021

Q4 2020

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 199.1

$ 195.7

$ 3.4

1.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.2

$ 22.1

$ 5.2

23.6 %

Catalysts net sales of $199.1 million increased $3.4 million (+1.7%) compared to the previous year, primarily due to higher pricing and FX (+3%), partially offset by decreased volume (-1%). Adjusted EBITDA of $27.2 million increased $5.2 million mostly due to higher sales, partially offset by cost pressures.

Catalyst Outlook

Albemarle expects full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to increase by 5%-15%, down from previous outlook in part due to higher input costs, particularly for natural gas. Year-over-year results are expected to continue to improve with overall refining markets and as travel lock-down conditions abate. Volumes are expected to grow across all segments. The company expects pricing to also increase to offset inflationary pressures in freight and input costs. The company continues to expect volumes to return to pre-pandemic levels in late 2022 or 2023.

The strategic review of the Catalysts business is ongoing. The company expects to provide an update in the first half of the year.

All Other

In millions Q4 2021

Q4 2020

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ —

$ 61.4

$ (61.4)

(100.0) % Adjusted EBITDA $ —

$ 18.4

$ (18.4)

(100.0) %

Other operations represent the FCS business which was sold on June 1, 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of over $2.0 billion, including $439 million of cash and equivalents, $612 million remaining under its $1 billion revolver, $750 million remaining under our amended delayed draw term loan and $211 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $2.4 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 2.3 times.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Cash from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $344.3 million decreased $454.7 million versus the prior year driven by working capital inflows and higher revenues in the company's Lithium and Bromine segments. Capital expenditures of $953.7 million increased by $103.2 million versus the prior year as the company nears completion of its Wave 2 Lithium expansion projects.

Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and Investment Grade credit rating, and fund its dividend.

Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022 Time: 9:00 AM Eastern time Dial-in (U.S.): 844-347-1034 Dial-in (International): 209-905-5910 Passcode: 3389287

The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. Albemarle thinks beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. Albemarle actively pursues a sustainable approach to managing its diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with Albemarle's highly experienced and talented global teams, its deep-seated values, and its collaborative customer relationships, Albemarle creates value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, the conference call and discussions that follow, including, without limitation, information related to the timing of active and proposed projects, production capacity, committed volumes, pricing, financial flexibility, expected growth, anticipated return on opportunities, earnings and demand for our products, productivity improvements, tax rates, stock repurchases, dividends, cash flow generation, costs and cost synergies, capital projects, future acquisition and divestiture transactions including statements with respect to timing, expected benefits from proposed transactions, market and economic trends, statements with respect to 2022 outlook and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of its major customers and industries and markets served by it; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for its products or the end-user markets in which its products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of its products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and its ability to pass through such increases to our customers; changes in its markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting its operations or its products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents, natural disasters or climate change; hazards associated with chemicals manufacturing; the inability to maintain current levels of product or premises liability insurance or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects from terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from its global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as its ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of its earnings and changes in tax laws and rates; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact its ability to raise capital or increase its cost of funds, impact the performance of its pension fund investments and increase its pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions it may make in the future; the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures; uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 894,204

$ 879,147

$ 3,327,957

$ 3,128,909 Cost of goods sold 657,610

613,727

2,329,986

2,134,056 Gross profit 236,594

265,420

997,971

994,853 Selling, general and administrative expenses 123,302

124,909

441,482

429,827 Research and development expenses 12,125

15,375

54,026

59,214 Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties, net 132,453

—

(295,971)

— Operating profit (31,286)

125,136

798,434

505,812 Interest and financing expenses (5,306)

(19,152)

(61,476)

(73,116) Other income (expenses), net 28,530

(57,557)

(603,340)

(59,177) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (8,062)

48,427

133,618

373,519 Income tax expense (benefit) 15,024

(10,101)

29,446

54,425 Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (23,086)

58,528

104,172

319,094 Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) 33,555

43,649

95,770

127,521 Net income 10,469

102,177

199,942

446,615 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (14,293)

(17,542)

(76,270)

(70,851) Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ (3,824)

$ 84,635

$ 123,672

$ 375,764 Basic (loss) earnings per share: $ (0.03)

$ 0.79

$ 1.07

$ 3.53 Diluted (loss) earnings per share: $ (0.03)

$ 0.79

$ 1.06

$ 3.52















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 116,999

106,665

115,841

106,402 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 116,999

107,312

116,536

106,808

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 439,272

$ 746,724 Trade accounts receivable 556,922

530,838 Other accounts receivable 66,184

61,958 Inventories 812,920

750,237 Other current assets 132,683

116,427 Total current assets 2,007,981

2,206,184 Property, plant and equipment 8,074,746

7,427,641 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,165,130

2,073,016 Net property, plant and equipment 5,909,616

5,354,625 Investments 897,708

656,244 Other assets 252,239

219,268 Goodwill 1,597,627

1,665,520 Other intangibles, net of amortization 308,947

349,105 Total assets $ 10,974,118

$ 10,450,946 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 647,986

$ 483,221 Accrued expenses 763,293

440,763 Current portion of long-term debt 389,920

804,677 Dividends payable 45,469

40,937 Income taxes payable 27,667

32,251 Total current liabilities 1,874,335

1,801,849 Long-term debt 2,004,319

2,767,381 Postretirement benefits 43,693

48,075 Pension benefits 229,187

340,818 Other noncurrent liabilities 663,698

629,377 Deferred income taxes 353,279

394,852 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:





Common stock 1,170

1,069 Additional paid-in-capital 2,920,007

1,438,038 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (392,450)

(326,132) Retained earnings 3,096,539

3,155,252 Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity 5,625,266

4,268,227 Noncontrolling interests 180,341

200,367 Total equity 5,805,607

4,468,594 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,974,118

$ 10,450,946

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 746,724

$ 613,110 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 199,942

446,615 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 254,000

231,984 Gain on sale of business/interest in properties, net (295,971)

(7,168) Stock-based compensation and other 20,120

22,837 Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) (95,770)

(127,521) Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable securities 78,391

88,161 Pension and postretirement (benefit) expense (74,010)

45,658 Pension and postretirement contributions (30,253)

(16,434) Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities (3,818)

(4,635) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 28,955

— Deferred income taxes (38,500)

(1,976) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (49,295)

100,118 (Increase) decrease in inventories (127,401)

51,978 Decrease in other current assets 17,411

7,902 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 143,939

(31,519) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and income taxes payable 127,068

(215,011) Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant to MRL 135,928

179,437 Other, net 53,521

28,488 Net cash provided by operating activities 344,257

798,914 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(22,572) Capital expenditures (953,667)

(850,477) Cash proceeds from divestitures, net 289,791

— Proceeds from sale of joint venture —

11,000 Sales of marketable securities, net 3,774

903 Investments in equity and other corporate investments (6,488)

(2,427) Net cash used in investing activities (666,590)

(863,573) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,453,888

— Proceeds from borrowings of credit agreements —

452,163 Repayments of long-term debt and credit agreements (1,173,823)

(250,000) Other borrowings, net 60,991

137,635 Fees related to early extinguishment of debt (24,877)

— Dividends paid to shareholders (177,853)

(161,818) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (96,136)

(32,061) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 18,392

40,437 Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions (8,140)

(5,143) Other (2,230)

(3,952) Net cash provided by financing activities 50,212

177,261 Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (35,331)

21,012 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (307,452)

133,614 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 439,272

$ 746,724

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Summary of Segment Results (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales:













Lithium $ 404,745

$ 358,592

$ 1,363,284

$ 1,144,778 Bromine 290,365

263,398

1,128,343

964,962 Catalysts 199,094

195,735

761,235

797,914 All Other —

61,422

75,095

221,255 Total net sales $ 894,204

$ 879,147

$ 3,327,957

$ 3,128,909















Adjusted EBITDA:













Lithium $ 138,245

$ 122,131

$ 479,538

$ 393,093 Bromine 87,384

87,854

360,682

323,605 Catalysts 27,247

22,053

106,941

130,134 All Other —

18,414

29,858

84,821 Corporate (24,153)

(29,327)

(106,045)

(112,915) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 228,723

$ 221,125

$ 870,974

$ 818,738

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and OPEB items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation is defined as net income before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ (3,824)

$ 84,635

$ 123,672

$ 375,764 Add back:













Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax) (47,848)

37,572

(60,659)

30,668 Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax) 170,180

3,409

407,337

33,087 Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 118,508

$ 125,616

$ 470,350

$ 439,519















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.01

$ 1.17

$ 4.04

$ 4.12















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 116,999

107,312

116,536

106,808















Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ (3,824)

$ 84,635

$ 123,672

$ 375,764 Add back:













Interest and financing expenses 5,306

19,152

61,476

73,116 Income tax expense (benefit) 15,024

(10,101)

29,446

54,425 Depreciation and amortization 68,235

61,770

254,000

231,984 EBITDA 84,741

155,456

468,594

735,289 Non-operating pension and OPEB items (62,407)

49,372

(78,814)

40,668 Non-recurring and other unusual items (excluding items associated with interest expense) 206,389

16,297

481,194

42,781 Adjusted EBITDA $ 228,723

$ 221,125

$ 870,974

$ 818,738















Net sales $ 894,204

$ 879,147

$ 3,327,957

$ 3,128,909 EBITDA margin 9.5 %

17.7 %

14.1 %

23.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.6 %

25.2 %

26.2 %

26.2 %

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



Lithium

Bromine

Catalysts

Reportable Segments Total

All Other

Corporate

Consolidated Total

% of Net Sales Three months ended December 31, 2021:





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ (45,049)

$ 73,831

$ 13,952

$ 42,734

$ —

$ (46,558)

$ (3,824)

(0.4) % Depreciation and amortization 39,213

13,553

13,295

66,061

—

2,174

68,235

7.6 % Non-recurring and other unusual items 144,081

—

—

144,081

—

62,308

206,389

23.1 % Interest and financing expenses —

—

—

—

—

5,306

5,306

0.6 % Income tax benefit —

—

—

—

—

15,024

15,024

1.7 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —

—

—

—

—

(62,407)

(62,407)

(7.0) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 138,245

$ 87,384

$ 27,247

$ 252,876

$ —

$ (24,153)

$ 228,723

25.6 %































Three months ended December 31, 2020:





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 89,331

$ 75,590

$ 9,379

$ 174,300

$ 16,254

$ (105,919)

$ 84,635

9.6 % Depreciation and amortization 30,272

13,464

12,674

56,410

2,160

3,200

61,770

7.0 % Non-recurring and other unusual items 2,528

(1,200)

—

1,328

—

14,969

16,297

1.9 % Interest and financing expenses —

—

—

—

—

19,152

19,152

2.2 % Income tax benefit —

—

—

—

—

(10,101)

(10,101)

(1.1) % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —

—

—

—

—

49,372

49,372

5.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 122,131

$ 87,854

$ 22,053

$ 232,038

$ 18,414

$ (29,327)

$ 221,125

25.2 %































Year ended December 31, 2021:





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 192,244

$ 309,501

$ 55,353

$ 557,098

$ 27,988

$ (461,414)

$ 123,672

3.7 % Depreciation and amortization 138,772

51,181

51,588

241,541

1,870

10,589

254,000

7.6 % Non-recurring and other unusual items (excluding items associated with interest expense) 148,522

—

—

148,522

—

332,672

481,194

14.5 % Interest and financing expenses —

—

—

—

—

61,476

61,476

1.8 % Income tax expense —

—

—

—

—

29,446

29,446

0.9 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —

—

—

—

—

(78,814)

(78,814)

(2.4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 479,538

$ 360,682

$ 106,941

$ 947,161

$ 29,858

$ (106,045)

$ 870,974

26.2 %































Year ended December 31, 2020:





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 277,711

$ 274,495

$ 80,149

$ 632,355

$ 76,323

$ (332,914)

$ 375,764

12.0 % Depreciation and amortization 112,854

50,310

49,985

213,149

8,498

10,337

231,984

7.4 % Non-recurring and other unusual items 2,528

(1,200)

—

1,328

—

41,453

42,781

1.4 % Interest and financing expenses —

—

—

—

—

73,116

73,116

2.3 % Income tax expense —

—

—

—

—

54,425

54,425

1.7 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —

—

—

—

—

40,668

40,668

1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 393,093

$ 323,605

$ 130,134

$ 846,832

$ 84,821

$ (112,915)

$ 818,738

26.2 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income (expenses), net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 MTM actuarial (gain) loss $ (56,919)

$ 52,269

$ (56,919)

$ 52,269 Interest cost 7,390

7,178

21,670

28,630 Expected return on assets (10,878)

(10,075)

(43,565)

(40,231) Total $ (60,407)

$ 49,372

$ (78,814)

$ 40,668

In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Restructuring and other(1) $ —

$ 0.08

$ 0.02

$ 0.15 Acquisition and integration related costs(2) 0.05

0.02

0.06

0.13 Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties, net(3) 1.13

—

(1.70)

— Albemarle Foundation contribution(4) —

—

0.13

— Loss on extinguishment of debt(5) —

—

0.20

— Legacy Rockwood legal matter(6) 0.03

—

4.36

— Indemnification adjustments(7) 0.34

—

0.34

— Other(8) 0.19

0.06

0.34

0.07 Discrete tax items(9) (0.29)

(0.13)

(0.25)

(0.04) Total non-recurring and other unusual items $ 1.45

$ 0.03

$ 3.50

$ 0.31

(1) During the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Albemarle recorded facility closure costs related to offices in Germany, and severance expenses in Germany and Belgium, in Selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.7 million and $3.0 million ($0.5 million and $2.1 million after income taxes, or less than $0.01 and $0.02 per share), respectively. In 2020, Albemarle recorded severance expenses as part of business reorganization plans, impacting each of its businesses and Corporate, primarily in the U.S., Germany and with its Jordanian joint venture partner. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the company recorded expenses of $8.6 million ($8.4 million after income taxes, or $0.08 per share) in Selling, general and administrative expenses. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the company recorded severance expenses in Cost of goods sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $0.7 million, $19.2 million and a $0.3 million gain ($16.3 million after income taxes, or $0.15 per share), respectively. The balance of unpaid restructuring expenses and severance is recorded in Accrued expenses and is expected to primarily be paid through 2022.



(2) Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 of $6.9 million and $12.7 million ($5.4 million and $7.4 million after income taxes, or $0.05 and $0.06 per share), respectively, and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.9 million and $17.3 million ($2.3 million and $13.4 million after income taxes, or $0.02 and $0.13 per share), respectively.



(3) Included in Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 is $428.4 million ($330.8 million after discrete income taxes, or $2.84 per share) related to the sale of the FCS business. This is partially offset by an expense of $132.4 million ($1.13 per share after no income tax impact) post-measurement period Wodgina acquisition purchase price adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, for a revised estimate of the obligation to construct the lithium hydroxide conversion assets in Kemerton due to anticipated cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues.



(4) Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 is a charitable contribution of $20.0 million ($15.5 million after income taxes, or $0.13 per share), using a portion of the proceeds received from the FCS divestiture, to the Albemarle Foundation, a non-profit organization that sponsors grants, health and social projects, educational initiatives, disaster relief, matching gift programs, scholarships and other charitable initiatives in locations where Albemarle's employees live and the company operates. This contribution is in addition to the normal annual contribution made to the Albemarle Foundation by the company, and is significant in size and nature in that it is intended to provide more long-term benefits in these communities.



(5) Included in Interest and financing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $29.0 million ($23.8 million after income taxes, or $0.20 per share) related to tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs from the redemption of $1.5 billion in debt using the proceeds from the issuance of common stock.



(6) Included in Other expense, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 is a $657.4 million ($508.5 million after income taxes, or $4.36 per share) charge related to an arbitration decision on a dispute regarding Huntsman Corporation's acquisition of Rockwood's Pigments & Additives business in 2014. The Huntsman-Rockwood dispute is a legacy dispute that Albemarle inherited when it purchased all outstanding equity of Rockwood Holdings, Inc. in 2015, acquiring its lithium and other business lines unrelated to the dispute. The three months ended December 31, 2021 includes an adjustment to income taxes from this charge of $4.0 million ($0.03 per share).



(7) Included in Other expenses, net for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are expenses of $39.4 million ($39.4 million after income taxes, or $0.34 per share), to revise an indemnification estimate for an ongoing tax-related matter of a previously disposed business in Germany.



(8) Other adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included amounts recorded in:

• Cost of goods sold - $10.5 million of expense related to a legal matter as part of a prior acquisition in our Lithium business.

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $11.5 million of legal fees related to a legacy Rockwood legal matter noted above and $2.2 million of charges for environmental reserves at sites not part of the company's operations.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $22.6 million, or $0.19 per share.

Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 included amounts recorded in:

• Cost of goods sold - $10.5 million of expense related to a legal matter as part of a prior acquisition in our Lithium business.

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $11.5 million of legal fees related to a legacy Rockwood legal matter noted above, $9.8 million of expenses primarily related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs that are outside normal compensation arrangements, a $4.0 million loss resulting from the sale of property, plant and equipment and $3.8 million of charges for an environmental reserve at a site not part of the company's operations.

• Other income (expense), net - $4.8 million of expenses primarily related to asset retirement obligation charges to update an estimate at a site formerly owned by Albemarle.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $38.5 million, or $0.34 per share.

Other adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2020 included amounts recorded in:

• Cost of goods sold - $1.3 million of expense related to a legal matter as part of a prior acquisition in our Lithium business.

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $3.1 million of shortfall contributions for our multiemployer plan financial improvement plan.

• Other expenses, net - $8.8 million of losses resulting from the adjustment of indemnifications related to previously disposed businesses and $1.2 million of expenses related to other costs outside of our regular operations, offset by a $7.2 million gain related to the sale of our ownership percentage in the Saudi Organometallic Chemicals Company LLC ("SOCC") joint venture and $2.8 million of gains primarily relating to the sale of intangible assets in our Bromine business and property in Germany not used as part of our operations.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $6.4 million, or $0.06 per share.

Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 included amounts recorded in:

• Cost of goods sold - $1.3 million of expense related to a legal matter as part of a prior acquisition in our Lithium business.

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $3.1 million of shortfall contributions for our multiemployer plan financial improvement plan and $3.8 million of a net expense primarily relating to the increase of environmental reserves at non-operating businesses we have previously divested.

• Other expenses, net - $7.2 million gain related to the sale of our ownership percentage in the SOCC joint venture, $3.6 million of a net gain primarily relating to the sale of intangible assets in our Bromine business and property in Germany not used as part of our operations and a $2.5 million net gain resulting from the settlement of legal matters related to a business sold or a site in the process of being sold, partially offset by $9.6 million of losses resulting from the adjustment of indemnifications related to previously disposed businesses and $1.2 million of expenses related to other costs outside of our regular operations.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $7.5 million, or $0.07 per share.



(9) Included in Income tax expense (benefit) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are discrete net tax benefits of $34.3 million, or $0.29 per share, and $29.4 million, or $0.25 per share, respectively. The net benefit for the three months is primarily related to benefits for the ongoing tax-related matter of a previously disposed business in Germany noted above, benefits for uncertain tax positions for statute of limitation expirations, excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements, and return to accrual adjustments. The net benefit for the full year 2021 is primarily related to benefits for the ongoing tax-related matter of a previously disposed business in Germany noted above, the release of valuation allowance related to foreign operations, changes to uncertain tax positions, excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements, and return to accrual adjustments.





Included in Income tax expense (benefit) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 are discrete net tax benefits of $13.9 million, or $0.13 per share, and $4.3 million, or $0.04 per share, respectively. The net benefit for the three months is primarily related to benefits for uncertain tax positions for statute of limitation expirations, excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements, and return to accrual adjustments. The net benefit for the full year 2020 is primarily related to changes to uncertain tax positions, excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements, and return to accrual adjustments.

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reporting in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



(Loss) income before

income taxes and

equity in net income

of unconsolidated

investments

Income tax expense (benefit)

Effective income

tax rate Three months ended December 31, 2021:









As reported $ (8,062)

$ 15,024

(186.4) % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 143,982

21,650



As adjusted $ 135,920

$ 36,674

27.0 %











Three months ended December 31, 2020:









As reported $ 48,427

$ (10,101)

(20.9) % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 65,669

24,688



As adjusted $ 114,096

$ 14,587

12.8 %











Year ended December 31, 2021:









As reported $ 133,618

$ 29,446

22.0 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 431,327

84,649



As adjusted $ 564,945

$ 114,095

20.2 %











Year ended December 31, 2020:









As reported $ 373,519

$ 54,425

14.6 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 83,770

19,694



As adjusted $ 457,289

$ 74,119

16.2 %

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation