Auburn University expands footprint in Huntsville with purchase of former LogiCore facility

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn University is expanding its footprint in the Huntsville area with the acquisition of a new research facility located in the Cummings Research Park.

The 40,000 square-foot facility will be located within minutes from Redstone Arsenal. (PRNewswire)

The university reached an agreement with LogiCore Corp. to purchase two buildings with more than 40,000 square feet of space situated on a nine-acre parcel of land at 345 Voyager Way NW. Located within minutes of Redstone Arsenal's Gate 9 entrance and near many of Auburn's research partners in defense, aerospace, law enforcement and biotech sectors, the facility will significantly expand Auburn's presence in the fastest-growing tech hub in the country, establishing a permanent foundation from which Auburn can leverage its regional reputation and thriving public-private partnerships into unprecedented national prestige and influence.

Designed to foster a new era of interagency and interdisciplinary collaboration necessary to secure the nation into the next century, the facility will serve as a state-of-the-art research space, collaboration engine and conference center that will focus Auburn's expertise and next-generation resources on the defense, aerospace and law enforcement agencies that call Redstone Arsenal home.

"We are excited about the opportunities to expand our research capability in Huntsville, which is home to many members of the Auburn Family and our valued research partners," said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. "We hope this facility will quickly become the primary connection for the Huntsville community to Auburn University and will be the go-to destination for government and industry entities around Redstone looking to meet in an unbiased, trusted location for technical interfacing."

Plans for the facility include configurable laboratories for on-site research and development in critical technology areas; meeting spaces and engagement opportunities for government, industry and academia to allow for in-person and virtual meetings; exercises and more.

"This is a defining moment for Auburn University and the Huntsville community where today meets tomorrow," said Jim Weyhenmeyer, university vice president for research and economic development. "This facility will fast-track connections that change the world through our valued research partnerships."

LogiCore — a technology services company providing life cycle logistics, systems and software engineering, cybersecurity, information technology, programmatics and training services — operated the facility from 2015-22. Samples Properties acted as the university's broker for this transaction.

"May the footprint be used to advance research excellence for students for years to come," said Miranda Frost, LogiCore founder and CEO.

