FRESH OFF HER TRIUMPHANT SUPERBOWL PERFORMANCE, MARY J. BLIGE HEADS TO THE 15TH ANNUAL JAZZ IN THE GARDENS MUSIC FESTIVAL

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superbowl 2022 enjoyed an electrifying performance by the incomparable Mary J. Blige who brought the hip-hop heat to a star studded, fast paced, powerful halftime show, joined by legends Snoop Dog and Doctor Dre. Blige, who recently released her album "Good Morning Gorgeous" to critical acclaim, will reprise her high energy show at the 15th Annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival, which takes place on March 12 and 13, 2022. The R&B megastar, who also stars in the riveting Starz series "Power Book II", is the only headline artist to perform three times in the festival's 15-year history. Affectionally known as "the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul", Blige was invited back after thousands of fans clamored for her return to the country's fastest growing jazz & R&B festival, presented by the City of Miami Gardens, the largest Black city in Florida.

Fresh of her triumphant Superbowl performance, Mary J. heads to Jazz in the Gardens in Miami Gardens, Florida, March 12 & 13, 2022 (PRNewswire)

FRESH OFF HER TRIUMPHANT SUPERBOWL SHOW, MARY J. BLIGE HEADS TO JAZZ IN THE GARDENS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Jazz in the Gardens full line up is Mary J. Blige, H.E.R, Rick Ross, The Isley Brothers, SWV, The Roots with special guest T-Pain, Stokely, Johnathan McReynolds, Mike Phillips and Mark Allen Felton, with local performers still to be announced. Syndicated radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley will return as the host for the 2022 JITG.

In 2020, in the wake of the global pandemic, Jazz in the Gardens was forced to cancel just two days before the gates were slated to open. Now, almost two years later, the 2022 festival represents an impressive comeback as the City of Miami Gardens' signature event and is anticipated to be an even better experience for the thousands of loyal and eager ticket buyers who hail from all over the world. Entrants will be required to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test. Social distancing protocols will be observed and face masks will be strongly encouraged.

""Not only are we excited for the return of Jazz in the Gardens, but we are also honored to host Mary J. Blige once again in the great City of Miami Gardens," said Mayor Rodney Harris. "Mary J is an outstanding artist who consistently delivers a soulful and entertaining performance for her audience. We are happy to welcome her back to Miami Gardens, and to share the experience with all the Jazz in the Gardens fans."

"As a manager, my clients have played this festival several times over the past decade" said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, "so when presented with the opportunity to work alongside the city to produce the event this year, I was super excited. Jazz in the Gardens is one of the most important live events in the culture of Jazz & R&B music, globally. Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event, but to let the world know about the hidden gem that City of Miami Gardens has with this event".

'We are honored to partner with Mayor Harris and the City of Miami Gardens on the 15th Anniversary of Jazz in the Gardens", said Brittany Flores, President of Live Nation Florida. "The event is staple here in South Florida and we are beyond excited to help continue the tradition and usher in the next chapter of this amazing event".

The 15th Annual Jazz in the Gardens also showcases an eclectic mix of goods and great buys in the Merchandise Village and delicious, exotic cuisine in the Food Village

Tickets on-sale now at www.jazzinthegardens.com - Follow @jazzinthegardens

Media contact: Suzan McDowell, suzan@circleofonemarketing.com or 305-490-9145

About The City of Miami Gardens

The City of Miami Gardens celebrated its 18th anniversary in 2021 since its incorporation. With a population of approximately 113,000, it is the third largest city in Miami-Dade County. Miami Gardens is a solid professional community of unique diversity. It is the largest predominantly African American municipality in Florida and boasts thousands of Caribbean and Hispanic Residents. The City is the home of the Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins football team, the University of Miami Hurricanes football team, the Orange Bowl football game, the 2020 Super Bowl and most recently the Miami Tennis open. It is also the home of the Miami Dolphins training camp. The City has demonstrated steady growth in the areas of community and economic development and has gained a reputation for being a premier destination in South Florida. The City is a 2020 All-America City. www.miamigardens-fl.gov

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Urban

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Jazz in the Gardens returns in March 2022 to Hard Rock Stadium in the beautiful City of Miami Gardens (PRNewsfoto/City of Miami Gardens) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City of Miami Gardens