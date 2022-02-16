Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore Ranked in 2022 "Best Law Firms"

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore has been ranked in the 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list regionally in three practice areas.

Firms included in the 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

The 2022 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"; includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan - based practice areas. Additionally, one "Law Firm of the Year" was named in each nationally-ranked practice area.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore received the following rankings in the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms":

Regional Tier 1 Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs



About Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore

Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore (KDLM) is an award-winning personal injury law firm routinely ranked among the top three law firms in New York representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice, personal injury and wrongful death cases. KDLM has obtained over 100 verdicts of over $1 million for clients and has negotiated settlements on behalf of clients in excess of $1 billion. To learn more, go to: www.kdlm.com .

