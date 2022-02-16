Nominate a Woman in Clean Energy for a U.S. C3E Award

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know a mid-career woman who is a rising leader in the clean energy sector? Nominations for the 2022 U.S. Clean Energy Education & Empowerment (C3E) Awards are open through March 10. The U.S. C3E Awards recognize mid-career women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and accomplishments in the clean energy sector. Each winner receives $8,000 and national recognition. Winners of the 11th annual C3E Awards will be announced at the C3E Women in Clean Energy Symposium in the fall of 2022.

C3E Awards for mid-career leadership and achievement are given in eight categories:

Business : Recognizes leaders within private entities of any size, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations.

Education & Advocacy : Recognizes clean energy advocates or educators who have driven greater uptake of clean energy policies and technologies in society, or have helped to increase clean energy literacy and/or workforce development.

Entrepreneurship : Recognizes entrepreneurs who have developed and demonstrated innovative clean energy technologies or business models that have the potential to drive market transformation toward clean energy.

Government : Recognizes local, state, or federal government employees (e.g., civil servants, regulators, or elected officials) who have advanced policies, regulations, or incentives to support the development, deployment, and diffusion of clean energy.

International : Recognizes individuals who have developed and/or deployed clean energy products and services that increase access, promote efficiency, and expand clean energy around the world.

Law & Finance : Recognizes lawyers, finance professionals, or academics at professional schools who have enabled or advanced the development and deployment of innovative clean energy financing solutions or enabling regulatory structures.

Social, Economic, & Policy Innovation : Recognizes scientists, researchers, and practitioners working at universities, national labs, or in industry who are researching and analyzing how technologies, economics, public policy, equity, and decision-making interact to affect the adoption of clean energy systems.

Technology Research & Innovation: Recognizes scientists and researchers working at universities, national labs, or in industry who are researching and developing advanced innovative clean energy technologies with the potential for demonstrable and scalable impact.

The U.S. C3E Initiative is led by the U.S. Department of Energy, in collaboration with the Texas A&M Energy Institute, MIT Energy Initiative, and Stanford University's Precourt Institute for Energy. The C3E Initiative aims to close the gender gap and increase the participation, leadership, and success of women in clean energy fields. Visit www.c3e.org for more information.

