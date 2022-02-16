Univar Solutions Named Exclusive Distributor of COIM USA's Diexter-G™, Isoexter™ and Hydroexter™ for Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants Products

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced its selection as the exclusive distributor of Diexter-G™, Isoexter™ and Hydroexter™ from COIM USA, Inc. in the United States and Canada. COIM's polyester polyols and specialty resins are used to enhance the properties of coatings, adhesives and sealants (CAS) and will complement Univar Solutions' existing CAS product lines.

Univar Solutions Named Exclusive Distributor of COIM USA

"We're excited to enhance our already robust high-performance polyester and polyurethane technologies product line through our new collaboration with COIM. This allows Univar Solutions to be even more valuable to our customers and help solve their toughest challenges, develop more innovative and sustainable products and reduce time to market," said Chris Fitzgerald, global vice president, CASE, Rubber and Plastic Additives for Univar Solutions. "With this exclusive authorization, we continue to strengthen our product portfolio, expand our ability to meet the needs of customers in the United States and Canada and drive new growth opportunities through higher performing and more innovative and sustainable solutions."

The versatility, performance and adaptability of Diexter-G, Isoexter and Hydroexter make them well-suited for use in a wide range of applications, from industrial and polyurethane coatings, adhesives, and sealants to resin synthesis and color dispersions. Polyesters are used in CAS applications for mechanical properties, flexibility and impact resistance, adhesion, solvent, oil, fuel and oxidation resistance, abrasion and chip resistance, weatherability and UV resistance.

"This new partnership with Univar Solutions will allow even more customers in the United States and Canada to benefit from COIM's unique, industry-leading product development, technical support and manufacturing experience in polyester polyol materials," said Robert Tauchen, vice president, polyurethanes at COIM USA. "We continue to expand our portfolio to address strong market demands for polyol's, helping enable customers to meet performance, sustainability and profitability challenges in the CAS application space."

For more information about Univar Solutions' portfolio of CASE ingredients and specialty chemicals, including technical support and innovation, visit univarsolutions.com/CASE.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About COIM Group

COIM is an Italian multinational founded in 1962, which develops and produces polycondensation (esters) and polyaddition (polyurethane) products and many other specialty chemicals. With 5 production plants and 20 locations on 4 different continents, COIM Group is able to combine local presence with a global approach right around the world. More than 1000 people work every day to achieve the mission of understanding and satisfying customers' needs, expectations and aspirations. Learn more at https://www.us.coimgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

