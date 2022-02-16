WETHRIVV™ - A Beauty and Wellness Brand Launches REVIVV™ Hair Growth Serum

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are now seeking natural solutions for hair-loss issues since 50% of aging men and 30% of women suffer from hair loss. Today, consumers are more aware and interested in using all-natural products that have been tested and proven positive. 'Proven positive' is exactly what has been happening at WETHRIVV over the last few years. The founders of WETHRIVV have worked diligently to develop REVIVV.

Sanjay Batra, PhD, FACC and Amy Batra, experts in aesthetics and regenerative medicine, are pleased to launch REVIVV™ - a natural, drug-free solution to hair loss for men and women. Dr. Sanjay Batra said on the product, "After spending over 2 years developing, optimizing, and testing this formula with leading dermatologist, Dr. Jeffrey Rapaport, we are delighted to offer REVIVV to consumers worldwide. Every aspect of the product has been designed to bring maximum results while providing ease of application. In our formula we've included a broad spectrum of the best natural ingredients, proven for hair growth, using effective concentrations to create a formula that is specific for both men and women."

In commenting on the product, Dr. Nicholas J. Sadgrove, expert natural product chemist and pharmacist said, "to get real results on the scalp you must use an array of ingredients that cover the big 8 bottle-necks to complete hair health. I have examined the ingredients and I am certain that REVIVV ingredients cover the playing field nicely." Dr. Sadgrove wrote a white paper to explain how each ingredient works (available upon request), considering the breakthroughs in hair science of the past 5 years.

Board-certified Dermatologist and leading expert in hair restoration, Jeffrey Rapaport, MD, FAAD said on REVIVV, "REVIVV is a key new addition to my practice. It gives me an effective option for patients who want a drug-free solution, and it can also be utilized as a stand-alone, or in combination with other treatments. The clinical efficacy has exceeded even my own expectations. My patients love the cosmetic elegance, and the formula is gentle and absorbs quickly. The product can be applied once or twice daily without affecting one's hairstyle. My patients absolutely love REVIVV".

The clinically proven hair rejuvenation serum helps enhance and rejuvenate hair follicles, roots, and scalp. It is formulated to help boost hair growth naturally. The simple roller application just takes seconds with no need to swallow any pills and allows for an easy, mess-free application while showing optimal results. The product is rolled onto the scalp once to twice daily wherever you want to boost hair thickness. Tailored to the specific needs of male and female hair growth, REVIVV features two formulas with a proprietary and patent-pending formulation.

WETHRIVV is a beauty and wellness company, with the science to back it up. WETHRIVV also features the MASKĀD™ line of post-procedure masks and hydrating serum. The line features two amazing masks for post-procedure care.

WETHRIVV is more than a company with products in aesthetics and beauty. We are a team of individuals with very diverse backgrounds that span dermatology, science, technology, and product development. We are innovators and we set out to create best-in-class solutions for our customers.

THRIVV LLC, under the WETHRIVV brand, is methodically creating a portfolio of professional and consumer products that are poised to elevate customer experience and satisfaction in the facial aesthetics and hair growth markets. With a research laboratory at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, all of our products are made with best-in-class science, and are sold directly to consumers and professionals on our websites, www.revivv.co and www.maskad.co.

