Aya Healthcare Announces 2021 Future Travel Nurse Scholarship Winners

Each aspiring nurse will receive a $1,000 scholarship to help with costs associated with their nursing program. Aya's selection committee is comprised of nurse leaders with extensive healthcare experience. They reviewed hundreds of submissions from across the country and ranked applicants on their academic qualifications, extracurricular activities, volunteer work and personal essays.

The recipients for the 2021 Future Travel Nurse Scholarship program are:

Virginia Britt - Medical University of South Carolina Michalina Koronkowski - Marquette University Hana M Roushdy - Arizona State University Emily Martin - Bluefield State College Natalie Gulley - Indiana University Kaley Hoffman - University of Houston EliAnna Bermudez - Messiah University Anna Levi - Bergen Community College Karoline Gajewski - University of Tampa Angela Westmoreland - Western Governors University

"Nurses are the backbone of our nation's healthcare infrastructure," said April Hansen, RN, MSN, group president of workforce solutions at Aya Healthcare. "Now, more than ever, we need to invest in our nursing workforce, ensuring the pipeline of talent is robust and thriving. When we support our nurses, we improve the overall health and care of our nation."



The Aya Healthcare Future Nurse Scholarship program is open to eligible nursing students accepted or already enrolled at an accredited institution. For details regarding the scholarship, visit https://www.ayahealthcare.com/travel-nursing/future-travel-nurse-scholarship.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is a data-driven market leader in healthcare staffing. Through its transformative use of technology and digital engagement, Aya has become the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. Aya's managed marketplace hosts the largest pool of active job seekers with algorithm-driven personalized touchpoints to drive further engagement and adds transparency and unrivaled efficiency to healthcare systems. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya's company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.



