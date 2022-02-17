BairesDev Included in the 2022 Global Outsourcing List, Recognized by Its Quality and Performance Excellence

The company entered IAOP's prestigious list of the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors for its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement as a software outsourcing organization

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev LLC ("BairesDev"), a leading technology solutions company, has been named to the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100. BairesDev's inclusion on the list was announced during the OWS22 virtual event.

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. This accolade shows BairesDev's commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, which is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry.

"We are very proud to receive this recognition, as it underscores BairesDev's commitment to professionalism, innovation, talent, and high-quality services. All of these qualities proved paramount in helping our clients navigate an increasingly demanding environment over the past year," says Nacho De Marco, BairesDev founder and CEO. "Being included in the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list serves as a testament to our dedication to constant improvement and growth, something we will continue to strive for every day."

"The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every organization in every industry has felt the impact," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "That's why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times. Congratulations on being included among the very best in the world."

The winners are listed at https://www.iaop.org/

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of Tech Talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and help provide fully customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 2,500 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

For more information, please visit https://www.bairesdev.com

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.

For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org

