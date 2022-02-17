GlobalMed Introduces the Transportable Audiology Backpack to facilitate remote telehealth audiology examinations for expanded patient care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of virtual health solutions, is proud to introduce the market release of the Transportable Audiology Backpack. The new portable audiology exam solution combines GlobalMed's telehealth devices and eNcounter® software experience combined with a patient-directed audiology evaluation platform. The lightweight design facilitates a completely remote audiology assessment including High Frequency diagnostic data, ear imagery, measurement and hearing test results.

The mobile solution is intended to provide patients increased access to audiologists through a real-time virtual visit or through a self-guided store-and-forward exam. The solution optimizes audiologists time by providing them a complete report to help them determine how to proceed with counseling, needed follow up testing, and the development of a treatment plan. The backpack can also be provided to patients or healthcare facilities as a means of eliminating travel to specialists' locations and reducing long wait times to secure an appointment for audiology services.

"Access to quality healthcare should not be a detriment based on where you reside, or your ability to travel to a doctor or specialist," said Joel E. Barthelemy, GlobalMed founder and CEO. "Portable remote audiology was only a dream 20 years ago and our new Transportable Audiology Backpack helps address the issues of travel or mobility for the elderly, military veterans or merely patients that may be located many miles from the nearest audiology specialist."

The fully provisioned Transportable Audiology Backpack is equipped with a ruggedized all-in-one laptop which hosts GlobalMed's eNcounter® Telehealth Clinician Platform and complete automated auditory evaluation software. Other peripherals include a TotalExam® camera and distance measuring device for video endoscopy, otoscope attachment for tympanic image capture, over-the-ear specialized high frequency evaluation headphones, noise monitoring system and additional equipment storage. The compact design provides for an entire audiology testing suite in a mobile form factor and is available for commercial purchase or direct purchase off the Federal GSA Schedule.

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's most advanced virtual health technology platform and wellness applications that support a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrated software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, expand patient care, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform.

Specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed technology has enabled approximately 50 million consults in nearly 100 countries. Its highly secure virtual health platform has earned the U.S. Defense Health Agency's Authority to Operate on the DoD network and is used worldwide from the VA and White House Medical Unit to rural American hospitals, correctional facilities, oil rigs, and even villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO. Learn more.

