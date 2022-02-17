Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce and Sloane Stephens Among Dozens of Superstar Athletes to Invest in Kodiak Patricof Co Brings Investor Lineup to Advance Kodiak's Leading Food Brand

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the fast-growing brand known for its suite of better-for-you protein-powered breakfast staples, today announced an investment by Patricof Co (P/Co), a highly specialized private investment platform for professional athletes. Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce, Sloane Stephens, CC Sabathia, Rudy Gay, Adam Henrique, and several dozen other athletes participated as a part of the investment. P/Co joins existing investor L Catterton, the world's leading consumer investment firm which acquired Kodiak last year, to fuel its retail expansion and support its continued growth.

Joel Clark, Chief Executive Officer at Kodiak, noted, "Through this long-term partnership, we not only have an opportunity to fuel notable players and insiders within the sports world who've found their recipe for success, but we are also connecting them directly with our mission to inspire healthier eating and active living."

Travis Kelce, tight end for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, said, "I've been a fan of Kodiak products for a long time and excited to officially collaborate with the brand. Their cakes are high-protein, whole grain, and taste great. I'm looking forward to working with the Kodiak team and collectively bring the brand to even more consumers."

Sloane Stephens, professional tennis player and US Open champion, added, "As an athlete, what you eat is incredibly important. I love how Kodiak has set itself apart with healthy ingredients and a focus on sustainability."

Clark continued, "Each of these investors is hungry for excellence and always working to improve their performance. And with the proper nutrition, they can compete at the highest level and conquer their own frontiers – inspiring their fans and our consumers along the way."

In addition to the investment, P/Co will work with Kodiak to create an Athlete Advisory Council, facilitating quarterly meetings between the athlete investors and C-level executives to co-create new food products, marketing campaigns and sustainability initiatives.

For more information on Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com

For more information on Patricof Co, please visit www.pco.com

About Kodiak

Created to provide "Nourishment for Today's Frontier," Kodiak's portfolio aims to restore the real food tradition through 100% whole grains and high-protein products. Nestled among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak is the result of an heirloom whole wheat flapjack recipe originally sold out of a little red wagon by co-founder Joel Clark. Today, Kodiak crafts flapjack and waffle mixes, baking mixes, toaster waffles, and on-the-go cups and snacks. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About Patricof Co

Patricof Co (P/Co) is a highly specialized private investment platform designed to meet the unique business needs and opportunities of professional athletes. P/Co optimizes athletes' direct private investment strategy through a combination of personalized services and a proprietary co-investment process. Their client service practice creates a deal sourcing advantage, allowing P/Co to secure allocations in highly competitive, blue-chip growth and private equity and real estate investment opportunities.

