Nominations Open for DrFirst's 2022 Healthiverse Heroes Awards

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for DrFirst's 2022 Healthiverse Heroes Awards. Launched last year by health technology pioneer DrFirst, the awards honor healthcare organizations that are breaking through information silos that get in the way of clinical collaboration and patient care.

"Healthcare organizations have faced tremendous challenges during the pandemic, which makes it all the more important to honor their commitment to their patients," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "We want to celebrate how they are using technology in innovative ways to transform healthcare collaboration, even during these difficult times."

The award is an extension of DrFirst's efforts to unite the Healthiverse, a term the company coined as part of its 20-year anniversary in 2020 to represent its vision for connecting people at touchpoints of care with the information they need when they need it.

Nominations are open to all and are not limited to DrFirst customers.

Awards are available in several categories that represent the Healthiverse, including:

Emergency Medical Systems

Hospitals and Health Systems

Pharmacies

Post-Acute Healthcare Organizations (home health, long-term care, hospice)

Private Practice and Specialty Care (ambulatory, primary care, specialists, behavioral health, dental practices, etc.)

Technology Partners (electronic health record and pharmacy system vendors, health information exchanges, pharmacy benefits managers, and payers)

DrFirst will announce awardees in Spring 2022 with a press release and social media. Honorees will also receive a plaque, an award image for their website and social media, and an award video.

Nominations can be made on the DrFirst website by March 25, 2022.

